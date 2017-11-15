The Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar is now 40% off

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year I’m calling it – the best thing about Christmas is cracking open a beauty advent calendar. (And sure, seeing family and friends and the holiday spirit, yadda yadda…) Chocolate advent calendars just aren’t cutting it anymore and with the holiday party season coming up, we need to seriously upgrade our beauty battle stations for the perfect Christmas makeup look.

Thankfully, there’s a number of Black Friday beauty deals and Black Friday makeup deals coming your way – for instance, Amazon’s kicked Black Friday off early by offering 40% off their beauty advent calendar.

While it was originally priced at £50, you’ll now be able to get it for just £30. It’s almost a silly how great the value for money is here since if you do all the maths on how much each product costs individually, it comes to an eye-watering £185. I’m not going to lie, I have one of these babies and it’s absolutely gorgeous – all 24 products come encased in a black and gold marble-effect case and come presented in individual boxes.

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2017: Get 40% off an Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar Available at Amazon | £30 SHOP IT

So what’s in it?

Spanning skincare, make-up, beauty, nail care and fragrance, it isn’t beholden to any one brand and it’s a great way to try cosmetics you might never have thought of picking up before. You’ll find the likes of Crabtree & Evelyn, Ardell, Rituals, Barry M, Bomb Cosmetics and Biore scattered over the month. I’m not going to spoil it all for you, but I know there’s definitely false lashes, an absolutely adorable bath bomb and a few other things lined up for you.

Okay, sure – I opened it early. I JUST LOVE CHRISTMAS.