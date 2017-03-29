In The Mag

See Alicia Keys's Stunning Beauty Evolution 
29 Mar 2017
by: InStyle Staff

The singer looks just as radiant barefaced as she does full-on glam. These days Keys is committed to being a barefaced beauty, making confidence her biggest asset—along with glowing skin and a gorgeous halo of signature curls.

Here, we've rounded up Keys's best hair and makeup looks throughout her career.

 

