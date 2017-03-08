Stella Maxwell On Matte Lipsticks, Hotel Room Work-Outs And Her Model WhatsApp Group

It's lunchtime at the Hotel Castille in Paris and Stella Maxwell has just flown in from LA. Despite the long haul flight and the serious downpour she just rushed through to get to the hotel, she looks insta-pic perfect (see below for evidence). We caught up with the model/Max Factor ambassador/Kristen Stewart girlfriend, to her to talk all things beauty.

What’s the best piece of beauty advice you can share?

Always moisturise properly before you apply your make-up so that foundation goes on nicely. Loads of make-up artists have told me that - Pat McGrath always says it. It’s the key to getting a flawless base. I really like the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturiser.

Have you ever had any major beauty mishaps?

I’ve gone through all the phases and trends because I’ve always experimented with make-up, but I don’t think any of it was disastrous - it was just fun. And I've never plucked off my eyebrows, or let anyone else pluck them, which I think has been a good move as I like them bushy and natural.

Who was your beauty icon growing up?

Kate Moss. 100% Kate Moss. I love her style and that she always looks trendy, fresh and cool all at once. And it looks so effortless.

Talk us through your skincare routine.

I fly A LOT, so I use a face masks in transit to stay hydrated. I really like the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels and always wear them on the plane after wiping my skin clean with the Bioderma Sensibio face wipes. I mostly take my make-up off with Bioderma Sensibio H20 as it’s really simple and doesn’t feel like it’s full of chemicals. The rest of my routine is pretty simple - I just apply night cream before bed and an SPF in the morning.

Stella Maxwell Max Factor

Name 3 products you can’t live without.

Umm… This one’s tricky… Okay, I’d definitely say Max Factor 2000 Calorie Curl Addict Mascara. It gives me the thickest, longest lashes. I like to layer it for some serious flutter. I also love their Velvet Matte lipsticks, they make life easier because they feel like they’re securely on. I mostly wear coral when it’s daytime and a darker red for the evening. I also always have Lucas Papaw Ointment on me as it’s my favourite lip balm.

What’s your top tip for updating make-up for an evening out?

Throw on a dark burgundy or vibrant red lipstick - it works every time.

Let’s talk about the other stuff: what do you like to eat and do you take supplements?

Well I don’t take supplements as a rule - sometimes I’ll take a course of fish oils but nothing else. I love eggs - in fact, I had eggs and avocado this morning - and am a fan of protein smoothies after exercise, but I don’t have any hard and fast rules. I really believe in moderation and eating a bit of everything, and that if you feed your body well from the inside, it shows on the outside.

And how do you stay fit?

I do a bit of everything. I love yoga and do it all the time. Actually, I’d practice yoga even if it weren’t physically beneficial as I really like the stretching and meditation element - and having a moment to concentrate on breathing is nice. I also like to weight train and go on hikes. If I’m travelling, I just follow a work out I’ve filmed on my phone in my hotel room - some of the girls I know even FaceTime their teachers!

Onto the gossip: who’s your best friend?

I have a few, but Barbara Palvin is one of my closest friends. I’m also good friends with all the new angels - we’re on a WhatsApp group together to arrange birthday parties and stuff like that. Taylor Hill and I just went to Rome together and are heading to Vegas for her birthday and I can’t wait for that.