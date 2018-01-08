Fierce and Fabulous: Here Are the Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

Audrey Hepburn once said "I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls,” and, at last night’s Golden Globe awards, her words rung more true than ever. For once, the best beauty looks were not the result of tricky application or lashings of make-up, but were instead all to do with personality and a sense of revelling in the new era for women that the #metoo and #timesup movements have engendered.

Our favourite leading ladies exemplified the sense of nonconformity in make-up, channelling their own vibe through their faces atop their black ensembles. Emilia Clarke threw on a bright pink lip and wore her bleached blonde hair poker straight, Zoe Kravitz went for a fierce flick and raven short crop, while Reese Witherspoon stuck to her beauty DNA: pink, pretty, powerful.

Here are the some of the looks - and, more importantly, the ladies - that shone the brightest:

Margot Robbie

With slicked back hair courtesy of Bryce Scarlett using GHDs and a slick of raspberry lipstick applied by Pati Dubroff, Robbie was her usual ultra-sleek, glamorous self on the red carpet.

Susan Sarandon

Proving that there is no age limit to enjoying a more is more make-up look, Susan knocked this look by Amy Nadine for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty out the park.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Make-up artist Molly Stern wanted the Elizabeth Arden Story-Teller-In Chief's make-up to have a 'feminine quality' to 'celebrate the fact that NOW is the time for women to embrace their power.' We say amen to that - and also to the powers of pink worn all across the face.

Emma Stone

See what we mean about there being no make-up code for the night? Stone's make-up artist Rachel Goodwin used Nars make-up in green, white and purple hues, aka the colours that were synonymous with the suffragette movement.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey

She stole the show with her extraordinary speech, and went for an equally dazzling smoky eye, smudging silver glitter on top of charcoal and keeping her skin glossy and natural.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

Proof positive that being a feminist and showing solidarity with the #whywewearblack campaign doesn't mean being drab or dour, Emilia's make-up artist (and our expert columnist) Jillian Dempsey painted her lips bright pink, which looked especially striking against her platinum hair.

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

Taking her cue from the graphic eyeliner shapes as seen on the SS18 catwalks at Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Versus, we love Jessica's bold feline eye and sleek hair thanks to Adir Abegel.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz, we bow before you. If only we too could pull off that crop paired with a flick and a bright lip. Sigh.

Meryl Streep

Classic and beautiful are two of the words that spring to mind when contemplating Meryl's pared-back look. If you want to emulate this one, you'll need to load up on mascara for definition and some dry shampoo to add texture.