9 Holiday Wardrobe Rules We Swear By

Make sure every item you take on your break deserves its place in the sun…

This is an InStyle Promotion.

Are your holiday wardrobe preparations likely to involve sitting on a bag brimming with your entire summer kit, desperately trying to make it close? If you're struggling to pick what gets a spot in that suitcase, here are nine rules to help you pull together the essentials you really, really need…

1 Pin down a colour theme and stick to it. Black and gold always works as a duo and gives you endless options. Think shimmering dress, metallic shoes and statement jewellery, as well as black crepe trousers, a longline top and sleek swimwear.

2 Be ruthless over shoes. Pick your top three – comfy luxe trainers, strappy sandals you can walk in, and something gorgeous for night-time. You can always slide a pair of flip-flops down the side of your case, too.

3 Score a sarong. The best multi-tasking item is a printed cotton sarong. It'll work hard as an accessory but also as a cool cover-up or lightweight beach blanket.

4 Dress up. Who knows what adventures await – so be prepared with at least one head-turning dress. And for daytimes, slip on a floaty boho number with this season's off-the-shoulder chic.

5 Keep it short. Indulging is what holidays are all about, but if your tummy's showing the strain, slip on a pair of high-waisted denim shorts that'll cover it up nicely.

6 Get shirty. An outsize white shirt is one of the key picks for your holiday wardrobe, serving as a beach cover-up as well as a daytime staple, whether open over a fitted tee, or belted and worn with jeans.

7 Don't stint on jewellery. It's easy to pack and punches well above its weight in style terms. Along with those heels, key pieces will take you from day to night in moments.

8 Pack several swimwear options. Putting on a soggy bikini feels horrible.

9 Bag it. You'll need a mini handbag for your basics - not least your outsize sunnies. All you need now is some sunshine…

Whatever you're wearing, keep your clothes beautifully fragranced with the new Limited Collection for Bold & Lenor by top designer Giles Deacon. Its delicate floral scents will be released as you move – choose from Diamond & Lotus Flower, Ocean Escape, Peony & Cherry Blossom or Amethyst & Floral Bouquet.