3 Amazing Beauty Products You'd Never Guess Were Made For...Horses?!

It's nearly time to don our glad rags (fascinators not included) and head down to the races at this weekend's Grand National. And what better way to make sure you're preened to perfection than taking a tip from the horses themselves? Yup, we've found the game-changing beauty products that were actually meant for our four legged friends. So check out the dark horses of the beauty world that'll have you cantering down to the racetrack in prizewinning form. You know what they say, 'Don't look a gift horse in the mouth'. Sorry…

1. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, £26

When Elizabeth Arden created Eight Hour Cream in 1930, she used it to soothe her thoroughbred horses' bruises. She found it worked brilliantly on human skin too and 84 years on it's the brand's best seller. Trot your way to smoother skin HERE.

2. Mane 'n Tail Shampoo And Conditioner, £7.95

First developed at a horse farm in New Jersey, Mane 'n Tail Shampoo was designed to clean, strengthen and add shine to show horses' manes and tails. Horse owners decided to try it for themselves, and found it made their hair strong and shiny too. Who knew? Maintain your glossy mane with the shampoo and matching conditioner HERE.

3. Healthy Hoof Intensive Protein Treatment, £11.95

Healthy Hoof, an intensive protein treatment, was originally used by horse trainers to strengthen hooves. Turns out it conditions human nails and moisturises cuticles just as well. Get your hooves on it HERE.