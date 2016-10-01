26 Jun 2017
The Hottest Nail Colours Right Now
-
1. Burberry in Imperial Blue
-
2. Giorgio Armani in 402
What would a nail polish wardobe be without a classic shade of red (£20; harrods.com)?
-
3. Dolce & Gabbana in Passione
A playful mix of pink and purple (£21; harrods.com).
-
4. Butter London in Skycloud Shimmer
A delicate pale blue with just a hint of shimmer (£8; marksandspencer.com).
-
5. China Glaze in Luxe and Lush
A party-worthy iridescent glitter ($5; amazon.com).
-
6. Nails Inc. in Kensington High Street
A deep berry shade that offers a flawless gel effect—no UV lamps needed (£14; fabled.com).
-
7. OPI in Withstands the Test of Thyme
A timeless sea green with loads of staying power (£10; opiuk.com).
-
8. Smith & Cult in Bitter Buddhist
A dusty sage green you'll want to wear over and over (£19; spacenk.com).
-
9. Essie Retro Nail Colour in Sweet Tart
Your everyday nude with flecks of champagne (£8; boots.com).
-
10. Deborah Lippmann in Like Dreamers Do
An elegantly sheer bisque that will flatter any skin tone (£16; net-a-porter.com).
-
11. Essie in Knockout Pout
A punchy pink that makes fingers and toes pop (£10; lookfantastic.com).
-
12. Deborah Lippmann Between the Sheets
Vibrant magenta that demands attention (£16; feelunique.com).
-
13. Dior in Bonheur
A head-turning rosy pink with a beautiful gel-like finish (£18; debenhams.com).
-
14. Tom Ford in Bitter Bitch
A creamy chocolate that'll never go out of style (£29; selfridges.com).