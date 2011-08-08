5 Mar 2018
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's Wedding
-
1. Zara Phillips
Wearing a beautiful bodiced wedding dress with a full skirt and tulle capped sleeves by royal favourite Stewart Parvin, Zara Phillips made the perfect bride with her mother’s diamond tiara nestling in her blonde chignon.
-
2. Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton was escorted to the ceremony by not one but two handsome princes!
-
3. Princess Anne
The Princess Royal added a floral touch to her mother of the bride outfit wearing a rose print cropped jacket over a pleated skirt.
-
4. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall
Newlyweds Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall were all smiles as they emerged from Edinburgh’s Canongate Kirk to a crowd of over 6,000 wellwishers.
-
5. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton reworked a tried and tested wedding ensemble by adding a sweeping hat with a fabulous floral arrangement blooming from underneath the brim.
-
6. Kate Middleton and Prince William
For the big day Catherine re-worked the same frock coat by Jane Troughton that she wore to the 2006 marriage of Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes, this time accessorised with a statement hat embellished with out-sized blooms.
-
7. The Royal family
The royals gathered at the gates to await the newlyweds emergence from the church and to see Mike and Zara kiss in front of a crowd 6,000 wellwishers.
-
8. Princess Beatrice
It seems Princess Catherine has sparked a trend even among the Royals – both Princess Beatrice (seen here in turquoise) and Princess Eugenie were wearing nude-coloured courts with their wedding guest dresses.
-
9. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Wearing perfectly co-ordinated frocks and tailored jackets topped by statement hats, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were accompanied to the wedding by their father, Prince Andrew.
-
10. Dolly Maude and Iain Balshaw
Zara’s best friend Dolly Maude was Maid of Honour while Rugby stud Iain Balshaw acted as Best Man at the Royal Wedding. Mike Tindall and Iain Balshaw were both part of England’s rugby World Cup winning squad.
-
11. Her Majesty the Queen
Her Majesty the Queen was looking summery in a printed dress topped by a peach coat and set off with her signature white gloves and box handbag.
-
12. Sophie Countess of Wessex
Sophie Countess of Wessex made for an elegant wedding guest in her ruched blush-coloured jacket with matching skirt. And get a load of her on-tone hat!
-
13. Kirsty Gallacher
TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher went for a multi-coloured ensemble for the Royal wedding with a turquoise fascinator topping a printed Joseph dress.
-
14. Natalie Pinkham
TV presenter Natalie Pinkham was a flash of colour in a poppy red dress teamed with the shoe of the day, the nude courts.
-
15. Katherine Kelly
Coronation Street star and Mike Tindall’s school friend Katherine Kelly cut a fine silhouette in a blush pink dress livened up with bright orange accessories.
-
16. Una Healy
The Saturdays star Una Healy was dressed to impress in a printed strapless frock, a sweeping hat and seriously vertiginous platform heels.
-
17. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall
The happy couple on the eve of their nuptials – Zara Phillips chose a tie-dyed silk frock by Alice & Olivia and wore her hair in a chic French twist to show off the asymmetrical neckline. She accessorised with an oversized croc-print oversized clutch. Meanwhile, her groom-to-be, Mike Tindall, suited up nicely in navy and cream.
-
18. Prince William and Kate Middleton
Princess Catherine was all smiles aboard the HMS Royal Britannia. Sporting the same emerald green Diane von Furstenberg dress that she wore on her arrival in LA, Kate was the picture of elegance and happiness alongside her Prince.
-
19. Prince Harry
Prince Harry was dapper in a dark suit and burgundy tie as he boarded the Royal Yacht Britannia in Scotland for the pre-wedding party.
-
20. The Royal family
The party started the day before the wedding, with a reception aboard the HMS Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh. The gang, which included Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Dave Clark, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Princess Beatrice, lucked out with the weather with bright sunshine on both Friday and Saturday.
