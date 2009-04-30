Despite the fact that this should really have been Hugh Jackman's night, his limelight was rather spectacularly stolen by Mel Gibson… The actor arrived with new girlfiend Oksana Grigorieva on his arm — a mere two weeks after announcing his divorce with his wife of 28 years. Their red carpet appearance together has put an end to the weeks of speculation surrounding the mysterious brunette that Mel was seen embracing on the beach in Costa Rica earlier this year. Ooh we can feel the wrath of the soon to be ex-Mrs Gibson from here..