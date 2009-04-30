5 Mar 2018
X-Men Origins: Wolverine Premiere, LA
-
1. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Wolverine LA 28/04/09
Hugh Jackman lead the way down the red carpet at the LA premiere of his latest flick X-Men Origins: Wolverine — which marks his fourth outing as the razor-clawed mutant. The Aussie star was joined by a whole flock of his A-List pals who turned up to watch the sci-fi spin-off, including his co-star Ryan Reynolds (aka Mr Scarlett Johansson.) Both impossibly pretty actors were looking buffed and polished in their sharp suits, garnering the attention of all the ladies as they posed for photos with fans. Sigh…
-
2. Oksana Grigorieva and Mel Gibson Wolverine LA 28/04/09
Despite the fact that this should really have been Hugh Jackman's night, his limelight was rather spectacularly stolen by Mel Gibson… The actor arrived with new girlfiend Oksana Grigorieva on his arm — a mere two weeks after announcing his divorce with his wife of 28 years. Their red carpet appearance together has put an end to the weeks of speculation surrounding the mysterious brunette that Mel was seen embracing on the beach in Costa Rica earlier this year. Ooh we can feel the wrath of the soon to be ex-Mrs Gibson from here..
-
3. Halle Berry LOTD 28/04/09
Hugh’s former X-Men co-star Halle Berry upped the glam at the LA premiere, wowing onlookers in this figure-hugging frock with peek-a-boo panel. Although she doesn't appear in the Wolverine spin-off, Halle starred alongside Hugh in the X-Men trilogy as the weather-controlling mutant Storm.
-
4. Black Eyed Peas Wolverine 28/04/09
The Black Eyed Peas arrived at Grauman's Chinese Theatre looking as coolly co-ordinating as any good band should in their black and grey ensembles. Fergie, Taboo and Apl.de.Ap (try saying that ten times fast), turned up at the premiere to support their bandmember Will.i.am — who makes his big-screen debut in the action movie.
-
5. Amanda Peet and David Benioff Wolverine LA 28/04/09
Amanda Peet, who arrived donning a super-sweet lace frock, turned up in support of her husband David Benioff — one of the writers behind the screenplay. X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is set as a prequel to the hugely successful trilogy, and sees the infamous mutant seeking revenge against the person responsible for the death of his girlfriend…
-
6. Fergie Wolverine LA 28/04/09
Embracing the sci-fi theme of the evening, Stacy 'Fergie' Ferguson walked the red carpet flashing her enviable pins in a futuristic black and silver micro-minidress. The singer teamed her fierce frock with peep-toe booties, a small box clutch and sleek ponytail.
