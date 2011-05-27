5 Mar 2018
X-Men: First Class Premiere
The X-Men: First Class cast were all smiles with Fox CEO Tom Rothman outside The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York.
James McAvoy certainly arrived at the X-Men: First Class New York premiere in style.
Premiere pro Kevin Bacon had it all going on posing by the snazzy car that he arrived in.
From one blockbuster to the next, Rose Byrne swapped her Bridesmaid’s dress for a navy Marc Jacobs lace number for the X-Men: First Class premiere. Brian Atwood pumps, Cartier jewels and a Hepburn-esque beehive completed the brunette beauty's look.
James McAvoy was looking very dapper at the X-Men: First Class premiere in New York. Perhaps some of his character, Professor Charles Xavier, has rubbed off on the Scotsman.
January Jones revealed her burgeoning baby bump at the X-Men: First Class premiere wearing a gathered off the shoulder Preen dress teamed with strappy Prada shoes.
Zoe Kravitz - daughter of rock legend Lenny - was super slinky in a silver Alexander Wang maxi dress at the X-Men: First Class premiere.
Blonde boy Lucas Till will certainly have earned a few more fans dressed in a sleek black suit for the X-Men: First Class premiere!
Swarmed by fans, Michael Fassbender stayed suave with his Ray Bans on to sign autographs.
Girl power! Rose, Zoe and January make a seriously stylish trio.
