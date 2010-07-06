5 Mar 2018
Wireless Festival 2010
1. WIRELESS Beyonce
Looking ultra-glamorous as ever, Beyoncé hit the Wireless Festival 2010 in micro hotpants with a megawatt curly hair. The star singer turned up to support hubby Jay-Z, who performed at the bash in London's Hyde Park.
2. WIRELESS Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow brought some A-list glamour to the Wireless Festival 2010, but kept her look pretty laidback in khaki shorts and black ankle boots.
3. WIRELESS Lily allen
In what she called one of her last London performances for a while, Lily Allen teamed her white jumpsuit with a leopard-print shawl and chandelier earrings.
4. WIRELESS AMy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse hit the Wireless Festival 2010 in denim cut-offs and a blue tee, teamed with her signature winged eyeliner and beehive bouffant.
5. WIRELESS Lily allen
Lily Allen was festival-fabulous as usual in a draped white jumpsuit and giant gold earrings.
6. WIRELESS Jay-Z
How cool is Jay-Z? The rapper took the Wireless Festival 2010 by storm, and even his gorgeous wife Beyoncé turned up to enjoy the show.
7. WIRELESS Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton worked a cute girlie look in candy-pink chiffon top as enjoyed the music at the Wireless Festival.
8. WIRELESS Pink
Cheeky! Pink dared to bare in a shorter-than-short ruffled shirtdress teamed with sexy fishnet tights.
9. WIRELESS Ting Tings
The Ting Tings' frontwoman Katie White was on red alert in a cool studded jumpsuit as she performed for the crowds at the 2010 Wireless Festival.
10. WIRELESS Beth Ditto
We can always rely on Beth Ditto to up the style tempo, and we thought she looked fab at the Wireless Festival 2010 in her seriously spiky LBD teamed with matching eyebrows no less!
11. WIRELESS Sarah HArding
Girl Aloud Sarah Harding showed off her cute crimped hairstyle and lilac sunnies as she soaked up the festival atmosphere.
12. WIRELESS Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne teamed a stripy maxidress with a cream blazer and brogues as she enjoyed Wireless 2010 with boyfriend Luke Worrall.
13. WIRELESS Olly Murs
Former X Factor star Olly Murs checked in at the 2010 Wireless Festival in his funky pastel shirt and trademark hat.
14. WIRELESS Jaime Winstone
Jaime Winstone sported stripy hotpants, DMs, and the new celeb craze, blue rinse hair, for the 2010 Wireless Festival.
15. WIRELESS Paloma Faith
Cute! Paloma Faith rocked a grey stripy jacket, summer shorts,sky-blue heels and a matching hair corsage at the Wireless Festival 2010.
16. WIRELESS Cory Monteith
Glee star Cory Monteith kept it laidback in jeans and black shirt.
17. Tinie Tempah
Tinie Tempah got the crowds rocking, and looked cool in a slogan tee and jeans.
