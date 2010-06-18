5 Mar 2018
Wimbledon Parties
-
1. wimbledon gwyneth
Gwyneth Paltrow was super-sexy in a one-sleeved Stella McCartney mini, teamed with funky zip-detail tan heels, at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Party.
-
2. wimbledon matt le blanc
Former Friends star Matt Le Blanc showed off his new silver fox look at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Party.
-
3. wimbledon danny and gavin
Danny Cipriani and Gavin Henson enjoyed a catch-up at the Pre-Wimbledon party at the Kensington Roof Gardens. Danny chose a velvet jacket, scarf and jeans, while Gavin worked a sheeny purple shirt.
-
4. wimbledon boris and annabel
Former tennis aces Boris Becker and Annabel Croft were super-smart at the Pre-Wimbledon Kensington Roof Gardens party.
-
5. wimbledon amelle
Sugababes star Amelle showed off her curves at the Pre-Wimbledon party in a sweetheart-neckline mini with pink heels.
-
6. wimbledon jade ewen
Sugababe Jade Ewen channelled a seriously feminine and romantic vibe in an abundance of nude ruffles at the Kensington Roof Gardens Pre-Wimbledon bash.
-
7. wimbledon george lamb
TV presenter George Lamb brightened up a grey jacket and black skinny jeans with a red pair of canvas shoes - all the rage with celeb men at the moment, btw - at the Pre-Wimbledon Kensington Roof Gardens party.
-
8. wimbledon venus
Venus Williams teamed her LWD with statement gold accessories at the Kensington Roof Gardens Pre-Wimbledon party.
-
9. wimbledon michelle mone
Ultimo boss Michelle Mone made a colour splash in a pretty vivid maxidress at the Kensington Roof Gardens Pre-Wimbledon party.
-
10. wimbledon serena
Tennis star Serena Williams worked an off-the-shoulder mini with peep-toe ankle boots at the Pre-Wimbledon Kensington Roof Gardens bash.
-
11. wimbledon elen
Elen Rives was floaty and fabulous in a soft pink batwing maxidress at the Kensington Roof Gardens Pre-Wimbledon soiree.
-
12. wimbledon tamara
Arriving at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party, Tamara Beckwith was chic and elegant in a beaded blue top and a cream trouser suit.
