5 Mar 2018
Wimbledon 2011
1. Anne Hathaway
Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway went dotty at Wimbledon to watch the ladies' final with boyfriend Adam Schulman. Was she warming up for her role as Catwoman in those fab catseye sunglasses we wonder!
2. Pippa Middleton Wimbledon
Opting for a more sedate shade than her previous Wimbledon appearence, Pippa Middleton wore a navy crochet knitted dress by Tania as she sat centre court for the thrilling match between Novak Djokovoc and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
3. Robert Redford
Hollywood legend Robert Redford wooed the ladies while watching the tennis, aptly on Ladies Day.
4. Barbara Windsor
National treasure Barbara Windsor was prepared for sun with her shades resting on her head while she watched Maria Sharapova make her way to the finals of Wimbledon.
5. Maggie Smith
Dame Maggie Smith made an appearance in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the women’s semi-finals.
6. Richard Branson
Tennis champ Martina Navratilova was joined by Richard Branson to watch the women’s semi-finals.
7. Pippa Middleton Wimbledon
Pippa Middleton followed sister Kate's footsteps and hit centre court to cheer on Andy Murray. Looking cosy with on-off partner Alex Loudon, Pippa was sizzling in her NW3 dress.
8. Chelsy Davy Wimbledon
Despite no Prince Harry on her arm, Chelsy Davy arrived at Wimbledon with a pal and headed to Court One to watch world number two Novak Djokovic play Australian Bernard Tomic.
9. Lewis Hamilton Wimbledon
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a day off at Wimbledon with his brother Nic. The pair chatted to Andy Murray's mum Judy.
10. Cliff Richard Wimbledon
It wouldn't be Wimbledon without Cliff Richard in the crowd. Fortunately the weather held good so Cliff didn't have to do another impromtu performance.
11. George Osborne Wimbledon
Causing a bit of a stir in the crowd, Chancellor George Osborne enjoyed a day out of the office, seated with Bank of England govenor Sir Mervyn King.
12. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton added a pop of mega-watt orange to her usual pared-down palette in this gorgeous shift dress from NW3 as she headed to Wimbledon for the quarter-finals.
13. Princess Beatrice
Following in the footsteps of her cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Bea took her boyfriend Dave Clark to Wimbledon to see Sabine Lisicki take on Marion Bartoli in the women’s quarter-finals.
14. Prince William and Kate Middleton
With the sun shining, it was no surprise to see Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoying their first Royal Box appearance at Wimbledon as they watched the fourth round match between Andrew Murray and Richard Gasquet today.
Kate showed off her remaining honeymoon tan in pleat layered Temperley London Moraiah dress while William looked suitably smart in a navy blue suit.
15. Kate Middleton Wimbledon
Getting a standing ovation from the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Andy Murray admitted later on: “'If I'd known they were coming, I would have shaved. I was thinking to myself as I came off I was sweaty and very hairy. I said to them, "I'm sorry, I'm a bit sweaty". But it was very nice to get to meet them.”
Kate showed off her gorgeous glow in a white tiered Temperley London Moraiah dress.
16. Prince William Wimbledon
Out to cheer on Andy Murray, Prince William enjoyed the match so much, he even indulged in a cheeky Mexican wave! Amazing!
17. Douglas Booth
Gorgeous Brit actor Douglas Booth went for summer brights in an emerald green blazer over black jeans. Hot!
18. Rupert Grint
Looking anxious and fully-engaged in the game, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint made an appearance at Wimbledon on Friday to watch Andy Murray defeat Ivan Ljubcic. The actor suited up in a smart white shirt, burgundy jacket and tie combo.
19. Oliver Phelps Wimbledon
Harry Potter twin Oliver Phelps went ultra formal for a scorching day at Wimbledon in a greige pinstripe suit over a blue shirt. Sitting next to on-screen bro Rupert Grint, the pair looked like they were having a blast.
20. Sienna Miller
Style icon Sienna Miller partied with tennis legend Boris Becker at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party held at the luxe label’s Brompton Road store.
21. Sienna Miller
With her hair brushed back into a mussed-up ponytail, Sienna Miller styled a fine lace Ralph Lauren frock to perfection for the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party. By adding chunky black boots and swinging a black leather bag by her side, the blonde beauty toughened up the soft Victoriana shift and rouged her lips to complete the look.
22. Poppy Delevigne
Poppy Delevigne brought Victoriana right up to date teaming a high-collared Ralph Lauren lace shirt with black skinny trousers and chunky boots and swinging her fringed bag by her side.
23. The Millers
And it was Ralph Lauren all round with Savannah Miller revealing her burgeoning baby bump in a fitted white midi-dress, and her mum, Jo Miller, working a pair of wide-legged trousers with a white silk shirt from the collection at the party too.
24. The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cornwall looked lovely in a pretty polka dot skirt to watch centre court on the third day of the championship. We bet the steward was as pleased as punch to be working in the royal box, but will we see Kate there?
25. Jameela Jamil
Tennis pro John McEnroe greeted Jameela Jamil with a tennis racket and a firm handshake at the Slazenger Wimbledon Tennis Party held at St Barnabus House in Soho Square.
26. Jameela Jamil
Jameela hit the Slazenger party in a pair of coral cropped shorts teamed with floral shorts and a white blazer. We love how she matched the cerise of her wedges with her perfectly pink lips.
27. Dionne Bromfield
Singing diva Dionne Bromfield did mini length with maximum impact for the Slazenger Wimbledon party.
28. Kim Cattrall
Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall was glued to her Wimbledon seat on the second day of the tournament, even eating her sandwich while watching the match.
29. Brooklyn Decker
Model and wife of tennis star Andy Roddick Brooklyn Decker was prepared for rain on the second day of Wimbledon wearing a trendy rain coat and toting her Mulberry Alexa handbag.
30. Diana Ross
Legendary diva Diana Ross was all smiles in the Wimbledon crowd.
31. Kirsten Dunst
Having played a championship hopeful in the 2004 hit romcom Wimbledon, it’s no wonder that Kirsten Dunst knew exactly how to dress for the occasion, opting for a floral dress topped by a boyfriend blazer. Cute sunglasses and gold sandals completed the British day out look perfectly.
32. Dakota Fanning
And Dakota Fanning went for ladylike chic with a masculine twist teaming a lace dress with a blush-hued boyfriend blazer.
33. Eliza Doolittle
While one guest at the WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party went for a dress made of tennis balls, singer Eliza went for tennis whites in a cute corseted mini-dress with chiffon wrap - both Dolce & Gabbana, teamed with a pretty Mulberry bag.
34. Shingai Shoniwa
Sassy songstress Shingai Shoniwa from the Noisettes went all out for the WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party at the Kensington Roof Gardens wearing a sheer and embellished mini dress by Shane & Falguni.
