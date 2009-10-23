5 Mar 2018
Whitney Museum of American Art Gala
1. WHITNEY 201009 Jennifer Hudson and Donatella Versace
Jennifer Hudson and Donatella Versace cosied up on the red carpet for a very glamorous – not to mention colour-coordinated – photo.
2. WHITNEY 201009 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung totally wowed in a baby-blue crystal-embellished dress, and kept cosy in a gorgeous navy coat.
3. WHITNEY 201009 Mischa Barton
In the navy: Mischa Barton was elegant at the Whitney Museum of American Art party in a midnight-blue ruched gown with an off-the-shoulder detail. The actress teamed the look with long, loose waves and a popping yellow clutch.
4. WHITNEY 201009 Taylor Momsen
Along with Chanel Iman, Taylor Momsen opted for a stitch-detail dress, but kept the look sophisticated with a nude, floor-length gown. The Gossip Girl gave a nod to her trademark rock chick chic with heavily-lined eyes and fishnet tights.
5. WHITNEY 201009 Lindsay Lohan
It’s a wrap! Lindsay Lohan kept out NY’s chill with a baby-pink fur coat.
6. WHITNEY 201009 Leigh Lezark
Leigh Lezark opted for a liquid silver shift dress with crossover heels and a sleek, blunt-cut bob. Trés chic.
7. WHITNEY 201009 Chanel Iman
Now that’s what we call a statement dress! Chanel Iman rocked a skintight turquoise number with cut-out details and silver strappy heels at the Whitney Museum of American Art event. Eyes were surely popping out on stalks!
8. WHITNEY 201009 Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan seized her golden opportunity to don a metallic strapless number at the Whitney Museum of American Art party. She teamed the frock with bright white-blonde hair.
9. WHITNEY 201009 Jennifer Hudson
Wow! Jennifer Hudson was on top form at the Whitney Museum of American Art gala in a blush-pink gown with a beautiful, bust-boosting embellished empire line. And we just love her glowy make-up and side-swept fringed hairstyle.
10. WHITNEY 201009 Shakira
Shakira rocked a futuristic look in a structured, silver strapless dress, which she paired with a half-up, half-down hairdo.
11. WHITNEY 201009 Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace was as glamorous as ever at the Whitney Museum of American Art gala and studio party in a blush-pink floor-sweeper with a beautiful crystal-encrusted bodice.
12. WHITNEY 201009 Lake Bell
Lake Bell oozed old-school Hollywood glamour in her divine silk scarlet dress.
13. WHITNEY 201009 Gerard Butler
Tuesday morning eye candy! Gerard Butler looked gorgeous as ever in a sleek black tie and suit combo, finished with a white shirt and sexy smirk.
14. WHITNEY 201009 Charlotte Ronson
Charlotte Ronson was sleek and chic in her black zip-detail coat at the Whitney Museum of American Art bash in NY.
15. WHITNEY 201009 Alexandra Richards
Alexandra Richards covered up in a stylish black wrap dress, which enhanced her caramel-blonde locks.
