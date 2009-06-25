5 Mar 2018
Whitney Art Museum Party
1. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Camilla Belle, Max Azria
The cream of New York society and celebrity headed to the Whitney Art Museum last night for a glamorous party hosted by BCBG designer, Max Azria. The gorgeous Camilla Belle was on hand to help the designer celebrate his continued sponsorship of the Whitney Art Museum party, as were Ivanka Trump, Olivia Palermo, Heroes actress Ali Later, Bradley Cooper, Lindsay Price and Melissa George.
2. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Melissa George and Max Azria
The beautiful Melissa George snuggled up to one of her favourite designers, Max Azria wearing a white skin-clinching dress with high neck and cut-out back detail by Max Azria for Herve Leger. Azria makes dressed to flatter the female form and when you've got curves like Melissa what's not to celebrate!
3. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Lake Bell
It seems to be the week of the statement red dress as Diane Kruger and Ashley Olsen rocked up to the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing striking scarlet pieces adorned with sharp shoulder detail. Last night it was Lake Bell's turn to try out the trend. Seen here at the Whitney Museum Art Party Lake worked a lipstick red structured dress with futuristic detailing.
4. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Molly Sims
Tinsley Mortimer worked a Charlie's Angels hairstyle with super-tight Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress. The Leger bandage dress has become a red carpet staple for all sexy starlets over the past few years, available in an array or vibrant colours and styles.
5. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Hilary Ronda
Hilary Rhoda revealed her golden glow and killer cleavage in a low cut draping dress by Max Azria at the Whitney Museum Art Party. If, like Hilary you want to take the plunge be sure to keep the rest of your look au naturel and invest in some super-strength body tape to avoid any embarrassing wardrobe mishaps.
6. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Hana Soukupova
Super svelte model, Hana Soukupova flashed her figure in a super-sweet netted prom dress complete with sheer vest, which was topped with an interesting jewel encrusted bra.
7. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle looked drop-dead gorgeous in a minty green dress, complete with pretty ruffle detailing and asymmetric strap. Camilla's exotic looks work beautifully against this hue while the fluid nature of the dress prove it's not just figure-hugging styles that equal sex appeal.
8. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Ivanka Trump
Trump heiress and Ivanka Trump showed off a tanned and toned bod in this peacock blue silk gown by BCBG Max Azria. Teaming the look with statement earrings and silver peep-toe heels the heiress made her way into the Whitney Museum to get the party started.
9. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, ali larter
Heroes actress Ali Larter went for a knock-out look in this curve-enhancing body-con dress by Herve Leger. With plunging neckline, statement shoulders and criss-cross print, there was a lot gong on, but Ali pulled it off with aplomb, teaming her look with a statement necklace and gold croc skin clutch.
10. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Olivia Palermo
The City star Olivia Palermo shunned the unwritten dress code of the evening and rather than donning a cocktail frock turned up in this rather casual ensemble of jeans and grey leather jacket. She did however, team her look with a gorgeous nude clutch by BCBG.
11. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Alexis Bledel
Another actress embracing Max Azria's body-con designs for the Herve Leger label was Alexis Bledel. Alexis opted for this burnished metallic bandage number teamed with gold earrings and shimmering gold clutch.
12. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Lindsay Price and Lubov Azria
Max Azria's wife Lubov Azria greeted her good friend Lindsay Price. Lubov was, of course, sporting a frock by Max Azria.
13. party 180609, Whitney Museum Art Party and Auction, Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper must've though all his Christmases had come early at the Max Azria party last night; with the exception of the designer himself he was one of the few men to attend the fashion party at the Whitney Museum. Living up to his heart throb status, the actor looked utterly dashing in his suit.
