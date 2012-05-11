Hollywood was out in full force at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, hosted by Barack and Michelle Obama at the White House. See Charlize Theron, George Clooney, Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and a host of gorgeous couture right here!
White House Correspondents' Dinner
1. Charlize Theron in Emilio Pucci
Snow White and the Huntsman star Charlize Theron hit The White House in a lacy confection by Emilio Pucci. We love how this peek-a-boo gown manages to look both naughty and nice. The actress and new mum completed the look with Manolo Blahnik sandals and a Judith Lieber clutch.
2. George Clooney
Actor and activist George Clooney was dapper in a black suit and tie. And, as always, surrounded by women!
3. Kate Hudson in Jenny Packham
Kate Hudson was a vision in shimmering sequins at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in an indigo gown by Jenny Packham accessorised with an Edie Parker box clutch. The movie beauty added further drama to the look with her towering ring bun.
4. Reese Witherspoon in Monique Lhuillier
Mum-to-be Reese Witherspoon swathed her blooming bump in an asymmetrical gown by Monique Lhuillier. We love the flash of colour courtesy of her emerald earrings!
5. Kim Kardashian
After spending the day in New York with her man Kanye West, Kim Kardashian hit the red carpet in a green emerald gown with her mum, Kris Jenner.
6. Ginnifer Goodwin in H&M
Our FAVE number of the night was Ginnifer Goodwin’s incredible H&M gown, complete with its cascading ruffles and leather waist-cincher. The high street label also recently dressed Michelle Williams for the Baftas – proof positive that high street can definitely be black tie.
7. Michelle Obama in Naeem Khan
Mrs O was typically on trend in her colourful paisley gown by Naeem Khan.
8. Barack Obama
President Barack Obama cut a slick figure in a classic tux. The statesman was celebrating one year since the capture of Osama Bin Laden.
9. Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer
True Blood couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer were slick in co-ordinating black ensembles. The actors recently announced they're expecting their first child.
10. Claire Danes in Vivienne Westwood
Homeland leading lady Claire Danes opted for a white satin confection with a cowl neckline.
11. Zooey Deschanel in Oscar de la Renta
New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel certainly loves a girly gown and this demure Oscar de la Renta number was the perfect fit.
12. Rosario Dawson in Armani Privé
Rosario Dawson showed off her killer curves in a green lamé carpet-sweeper by Armani Privé. Check out that décolletage!
13. Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan is back on the scene! The singer and actress, who is set to play Elizabeth Taylor in a new biopic, chose a black taffeta halterneck gown for the occasion.
14. Rachel Zoe in Valentino
Super-stylist Rachel Zoe was uber-chic in a tiered nude gown by Valentino.
15. Paul Rudd
Funnyman Paul Rudd paired his navy-lapelled tux with some new facial hair for the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
16. Matthew Morrison
Glee star Matthew Morrison was all smiles on the night.
17. Mary J Blige
Singer Mary J Blige added va-va-voom to her LBD with a pair of lipstick red court shoes.
18. Malin Akerman
Actress Malin Ackerman modelled a satin strapless frock complete with thigh-high split at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the White House. Sexy yet classy, this number looks straight out of Old Hollywood.
19. Leslie Mann and Judd Aptow
Funny girl Leslie Mann worked the floral trend on the red carpet alongside her director husband, Judd Aptow.
20. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian sat beside her mum, Kris Jenner, at the event. The Kardashian clan were the subject of several a gentle joke from co-host Jimmy Kimmel on the night, to which Kim tweeted: "Pretty funny speech I must admit."
21. Kerry Washington in Calvin Klein Collection
How gorgeous is this peach hue on Kerry Washington? The actress worked a simple Calvin Klein column to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, finishing things off with Reed Krakoff heels, a Roger Vivier bag and glittering Dean Harris earrings.
22. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Singer John Legend struck a pose on the red carpet with his gorgeous date, Chrissy Teigen.
23. Goldie Hawn
Clad in an off-the-shoulder monochrome number, Goldie Hawn reunited with her daughter Kate Hudson at the dinner.
24. Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Ginnifer Goodwin attended the gala with her Once Upon a Time co-star and real-life boyfriend Josh Dallas.
25. Georgina Chapman in Marchesa
Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman is her label's best advert. Don't you just adore her embellished slip?
26. Eva Longoria in Marchesa
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria was one of the few stars in short and she certainly stood out! The Marchesa-clad star rubbed shoulders with the designer of her dress, Georgina Chapman at the star-studded event.
27. Elle Macpherson in Romona Keveza
Model and presenter Elle Macpherson turned heads in a black gown by Romona Keveza, complete with sweeping train.
28. Elizabeth Banks in Antonio Berardi
Actress Elizabeth Banks was the ultimate blonde bombshell in a red strapless gown by Antonio Berardi. Props on the structured peplum!
29. Diane Keaton
Famous for her love of suits, Diane Keaton was a vision in a wide-leg trouser ensemble and a matching white hat!
30. Rashida Jones
Green was a popular choice at this year's dinner, with the Social Network's Rashida Jones bringing the green gown count up to three.
31. Daniel Radcliffe and Darren Criss
Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe teamed up with his Kill Your Darlings co-star Darren Criss.
32. Dakota Fanning in Prada
Twilight darling Dakota Fanning was simply ravishing in an embellished gown by Prada. The ice-coloured frock boasted a plunging back and a cut-out décolletage. Stunning!
33. Dakota Fanning and Steven Spielberg
Dakota Fanning attended the event on the arm of uber-director Steven Spielberg. Lucky girl!
34. Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver opted to wear a gown with voluminous sides. Love it or hate it, it certainly made a statement!
35. Claire Danes
Claire Danes and her fellow celebrity guests were treated to speeches by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama during dinner.
36. Chace Crawford
Beards were a popular look for the male guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, with Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford leading the hottie parade.
37. Anna Paquin in Herve Leroux
Pregnant Anna Paquin was dressed to impress in a cut-away black gown by Herve Leroux.
38. Viola Davis
The Help's Viola Davis chose a one-shoulder gown in this fantastic burnt orange hue to highlight her glowing complexion.
