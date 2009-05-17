5 Mar 2018
White House Correspondents' Dinner
-
1. Barack Obama, White House Party, 11/05/09
A mixture of politicians, journalists and celebrities gathered at the Washington Hilton Hotel last night for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner. Welcoming the host of glitterati was President Barack Obama, who had everyone laughing when he stood up to give his welcoming speech. The president, who has now been in administration for 100 days, joked; "I believe my next hundred days will be so successful that I will be able to complete them in 72 days," he paused. "And on my 73rd day, I will rest."
-
2. Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes, White House Party, 11/05/09
Heading up the A-list guestlist were Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes - just two of the Hollywood stars to grace the lavish sit-down dinner. While Tom was dapper in his black tux, Katie opted for a chic cream suit from her own co-designed Holmes-Yang collection, brightened up with gold accessories. Totally appropriate for the White House event.
-
3. Michelle Obama, White House Party, 11/05/09
Michelle Obama also addressed the star-studded crowd at the dinner thrown by the White House Correspondents' Association - an initiative set up in 1914 as a liaison between the press and the president. And of course, our first lady of fashion didn't disappoint. Michelle was bright 'n' beautiful in a curve-hugging Michael Kors dress, teamed with one incredible sparkler of a statement necklace.
-
4. Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher, White House Party, 11/05/09
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore also donned their glad rags for the Washington Hilton soiree. Ashton scrubbed up well in his black suit and oversized bow-tie, while Demi was as immaculate as ever in a taupe one-shouldered Versace gown. The seemingly perfect pair joined the other guests at the dinner which aimed to raise money to fund journalism scholarships.
-
5. Tana & Gordon Ramsay with Eva Longoria Parker, White House Party, 11/05/09
Eva Longoria Parker was hanging out with Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay at the exclusive bash, for which people paid over 200 dollars for a ticket. While the Ramsays were sleek and co-ordinating in their matching black ensembles, Eva was a fairytale princess in her frothy nude-coloured Ports 1961 gown, which she teamed with one-of-a-kind Vintage Diamond Floral earrings and a matching bracelet, both by H.Stern.
-
6. Alicia Keys, White House Party, 11/05/09
All eyes were on Alicia Keys when she arrived at the hotel sporting this striking monochrome Narciso Rodriguez frock. The sonsgtress teamed her dress with minimal accessories - a simple black clutch and poker straight locks were all that were needed to set off such a statement dress.
-
7. Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Donatella Versace, White House Party, 11/05/09
You can always rely on Donatella Versace to provide some drama a la mode to an evening's proceedings, and the style maven arrived sporting this show-stopping self-designed champagne gown, which was covered in sparkles and sequins. And Donatella doesn't do just any old arm candy. The designer arrived with actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers on her arm.
-
8. Natalie Portman, White House Party, 11/05/09
The beautiful Natalie Portman was glowing in her black Balenciaga gown, which had a barely-attached halterneck collar, and a classic floor-sweeping skirt. The youthful half-up half-down do and au naturale make-up ensured that the ensemble remained perfectly youthful and none-too-aging.
-
9. Tyra Banks, White House Party, 11/05/09
Also opting to dress along the same event-appropriate lines as Katie Holmes was Tyra Banks. The model-come-presenter greeted the waiting press and fans with a smile and a wave as she arrived at the hotel in her smart black jacket and skirt.
-
10. Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy, White House Party, 11/05/09
Arriving in a bright blur of colour was Claire Danes, who donned this scene-stealing green strapless gown, paired with sparkling droplet earrings and a mirrored clutch. The actress was accompanied by fiancée Hugh Dancy, who was as equally well turned out as his blushing bride-to-be.
-
11. Ed Westwick, White House Party, 11/05/09
Going stag for the evening was Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, who turned up at the Washington Hilton to loud screams from his many female admirers. In his suave suit and skinny grey tie, the British actor was looking far more classic and clean-cut than his bad boy on-screen persona Chuck Bass.
-
12. Matthew Settle, White House Party, 11/05/09
Hanging out with the super-stylish cast of Gossip Girl is clearly having an effect on Matthew Settle. The actor dressed up his tux with a long cream scarf - so very Upper East Side. Matthew joined the other guests in helping to raise awareness for budding journalists, as well as more than 23,000 dollars to feed the hungry in third world countries.
-
13. Kerry Washington, White House Party, 11/05/09
Another starlet in attendance was the ever-elegant Kerry Washington, who dressed up her structured navy blue J Mendel gown with chunky gold jewellery, smoky eyes and a neat up-do. The Lakeview Terrace actress joined the other guests in sitting down for a meal minus dessert... The value of what the missing third course would have cost was appropriately donated to the 'So Others Might Eat' charity.
-
14. Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick & Sosie Ruth Bacon, White House Party, 11/05/09
Kevin Bacon made the evening a family affair by bringing along wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie Ruth Bacon. The trio were all smiles in their black-on-black ensembles, with Kyra opting for full-length and fabulous, and 17-year-old Sosie flashing her pins in a more age-appropriate LBD.
-
15. Sting & Trudie Styler, White House Party, 11/05/09
Another cutely co-ordintating couple on the impressive guestlist were Sting and Trudie Styler, who arrived hand-in-hand in their matching black and white outfits. But as always, the night didn't end after the dinner. Guests made their way to one of two after-parties - either the Capitol File bash at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, or Bloomberg and Vanity Fair's intimate soiree at the grand home of French Ambassador Pierre Vimont.
Barack Obama, White House Party, 11/05/09
A mixture of politicians, journalists and celebrities gathered at the Washington Hilton Hotel last night for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner. Welcoming the host of glitterati was President Barack Obama, who had everyone laughing when he stood up to give his welcoming speech. The president, who has now been in administration for 100 days, joked; "I believe my next hundred days will be so successful that I will be able to complete them in 72 days," he paused. "And on my 73rd day, I will rest."
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018