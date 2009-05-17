A mixture of politicians, journalists and celebrities gathered at the Washington Hilton Hotel last night for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner. Welcoming the host of glitterati was President Barack Obama, who had everyone laughing when he stood up to give his welcoming speech. The president, who has now been in administration for 100 days, joked; "I believe my next hundred days will be so successful that I will be able to complete them in 72 days," he paused. "And on my 73rd day, I will rest."

