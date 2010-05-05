5 Mar 2018
White House Annual Correspondents' Dinner
-
1. Scarlett Johansson White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Scarlett Johansson left the hero costume at home and opted for a very girly blush-pink Miu Miu peplum dress. Teamed up with some killer gold sandals and her goldie locks she rocked the red carpet in a very spring appropriate look.
-
2. Kirsten Davis White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Apparently vintage was a must-have on the red carpet, Kirsten Davis is keeping all the new outfits for SATC and took out a beyond pretty dress by Pierre Balmain. The silhouette was flawless and the top beaded detail was just so pretty! We love this gown.
-
3. Kim Kardashian White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
It was a vintage Valentino that stole the show on the red carpet at the White House Annual Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington and Kim Kardashian wore it to perfection! From the shoes to the killer red lipstick Kim just made it work! We absolutely love this look!
-
4. Ashley Judd White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Wow! With dreamy orchids in her hair and this fabulous white gown by Dolce and Gabbana, Ashley looked absolutely stunning. We adored her way of keeping everything white and natural… Such a breath of fresh air!
-
5. Jessica Alba White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Jessica Alba embraced the return of ultra-feminine dressing and took the trend right to the red carpet in this fabulous dress by Marios Schwab. The jewelled neckline and slicked-back hair added just the right touch of glam. Well-done Jessica!
-
6. Adrian Grenier White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
With an entourage of A-list celebs, Adrian Grenier left the boys at home and strolled down the red carpet looking as handsome as ever at the White House Annual Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
-
7. Michelle Obama White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Michelle Obama added a much-needed splash of colour with a beautifully draped dress by Prabal Gurung. We love how she added ethnic jewellery to complete the look.
-
8. Donatella Versace White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Donatella Versace was looking chic in a purple front slit dress by Versace Atelier. We love the way her hair is just simple and flowy!
-
9. Rosario Dawson White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Rosario Dawson went for simplicity and beauty in this sweetheart neckline draped dress.
-
10. Jessica Simpson White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
It's not always easy to pull off a bright yellow dress at a black tie gala but Jessica Simpson did it to perfection in a gorgeous frock by Carolina Herrera.
-
11. The Jonas Brothers White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Always looking hot, the Jonas Brothers were definitely a red carpet hit at the White House Annual Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
-
12. Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavraki White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Eve and Ewan were perfectly dressed for the occasion and looked effortlessly fabulous as they always do!
-
13. Cynthia Nixon White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Cynthia Nixon posed for the cameras in a pretty taupe organza dress. What a great colour choice for her skin tone.
-
14. Bradley Cooper White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Oh la la… Looking spiffy in a tux Bradley!
-
15. Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Disney starlet Demi Lovato opted for a dazzling silver pleated gown that looked wonderful while her very cute boyfriend Joe Jonas looked super cool in his all black look and black-framed glasses.
-
16. Justin Bieber White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Never too young to look good in a tux! Justin Bieber proved that at the White House Annual Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
-
17. The Jonas Brothers White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Always looking hot, the Jonas Brothers were definitely a red carpet hit at the White House Annual Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
-
18. Barack Obama White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Keeping things in good humour, President Barack Obama tackled many issues last night at the White House Annual Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington.
-
19. Michelle Obama and Jay Leno White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Mr President wasn’t the only funny man last night… Jay Leno seems to have gotten a few laughs himself from the first lady.
Scarlett Johansson White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner
Scarlett Johansson left the hero costume at home and opted for a very girly blush-pink Miu Miu peplum dress. Teamed up with some killer gold sandals and her goldie locks she rocked the red carpet in a very spring appropriate look.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018