Although Tom Cruise attended the Golden Globes ceremony with his mother, wife Katie Holmes raced from New York to be by her husbands sides at the after-parties. The Dawson's Creek star was performing in the final show of All My Sons in New York. Minutes after taking her final bow she raced with daughter Suri to a helicopter which whisked them to Los Angeles so she could join Tom on his big night. Although Cruise was nominated he didn't win… However we're sure that having Katie back by his side must have more than made up for it.