Warner Bros and InStyle Golden Globes After Party
1. Cruise Holmes Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Although Tom Cruise attended the Golden Globes ceremony with his mother, wife Katie Holmes raced from New York to be by her husbands sides at the after-parties. The Dawson's Creek star was performing in the final show of All My Sons in New York. Minutes after taking her final bow she raced with daughter Suri to a helicopter which whisked them to Los Angeles so she could join Tom on his big night. Although Cruise was nominated he didn't win… However we're sure that having Katie back by his side must have more than made up for it.
2. Klum Longoria Beckinsale Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09
You'd be hard pushed to find a trio of lovelier ladies than Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria Parker and Kate Beckinsale, who put their best foot forward and posed for the paps. Don't they make it look easy? Well Eva assures us that it's not… “I’m tired of sucking in!” the diminutive Desperate Housewives actress joked of her figure-hugging gown. “I’m exhausted!"
3. Hathaway DiCaprio Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09
Is it just us, or do Golden Globe nominees Anne Hathaway and Leonardo DiCaprio make quite the cute couple? Of course the pair are just friends, as Leo is all loved up with his long-term girlfriend Bar Rafaeli. The duo were all smiles at the after party, despite losing out in the Best Actor and Actress categories. Anne lost her gong to Leo's Revolutionary Road co-star, and long-time friend Kate Winslet but it's nice to see there are no hard feelings![
4. Sarandon Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Susan Sarandon brought along her towering son Jack to spend the evening with her, and they even wore mother and son matching all-in-black tailored suits! Whilst Jack went for a simple shirt and silk tie combo, Susan opted for a velvety suit, sleek black clutch and Fred Leighton jewels including this rather fabulous long chain containing 110 carats of diamonds.
5. Momsen Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Always one to make a fashion-forward statement is Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen, and this year's InStyle Golden Globes party was no exception. The excitable actress shimmered in this floorlength mermaid-style Dior frock. “This is my first year!” she exclaimed. If we were her, we'd be more than a little excited too!
6. Hudgens Fox Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Vanessa Hudgens and Megan Fox compared their complimenting gowns as they posed for a snap or two together at the annual after party at the Beverly Hills Hilton. High School Musical sweetheart Vanessa's nude beaded gown was Alberta Ferretti, whilst Transformers star Megan was sporting a curve-hugging gold embroidered Ralph Lauren frock, teamed with yellow gold and diamond Amrapali bangles.
7. Goodwin Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Actress Ginnifer Goodwin sported a futuristic metallic Talbot Runhof dress, teamed with a cream box clutch and black peep-toes. “I’m a personal fan of Slumdog Millionaire,” said the actress, who stars in the upcoming flick He's Just Not That Into You alongside Jennifer Aniston. “And to me, Kate Winslet is one of the greatest actors of all time!” she added.
8. Beckinsale Wiseman Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09The award for most co-ordinated couple of the night has to go to Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman for their matching monochrome ensembles. Kate's white J Mendel gown and black clutch was perfectly mirrored by Len's black suit and white shirt. Simple, but effective!
9. Sims Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Molly Sims was a breath of fresh air, as she opted for a less formal approach to the evening in this cute floral maxi-dress. The Las Vegas actress teamed her gown with a gold clutch, stacked bangles and side-swept curls.
10. Klum Seal Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09HeidI Klum and husband Seal were having a great night together and enjoying the lavish soiree hosted by InStyle. "It's so much fun!" said the model, who was sporting a vintage Galanos gown. "Everybody is out and about tonight. It's nice to be part of it all and get all dressed up.”
11. Panettiere Fox Golden Globes After Party 11/01/092008 was a great year for Hayden Panettiere and Megan Fox, who both made their mark following huge successes in Heroes and Transformers respectively. But we have a sneaky suspicion that there's far more to come… We are predicting an even bigger year for these more-than-attractive actresses in 2009. Watch this space!
12. Stone Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Superbad starlet Emma Stone opted for a chic black tiered dress for the star-studded bash. The 20-year-old actress broke up the dress with a skinny bronze chain-link belt, which broke-up the black and prevented it from overpowering her. She added a sophisticated finishing touch by added matching bronze hoop earrings and bangles.
13. Hilton Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Paris Hilton made a splash in this bright electric blue one-shoulder frock. The socialite who was sporting a chic new bob picked out the sparkling silver accents in the dress by co-ordinating it with her metallic clutch and shimmering chandelier earrings.
14. Dahl Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Sophie Dahl was one of the few attendees who opted out of a full-length frock for the glamorous evening, and flashed some leg in this sparkling nude-coloured shift. The model teamed her dress with metallic silver peep-toes and matching box clutch.
15. Hathaway Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09We really can't get enough of Anne Hathaway's stunning midnight blue Atelier Versace gown, of which the bodice was adorned with Swarovski crystals. We adore the graceful sweeping chiffon skirt too. Perfection in a dress.
16. Adams Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Amy Adams also sported a full-on glam gown for the evening, in this black strapless Oscar de la Renta frock with trailing taffeta train. The actress accessorised with deep jade-coloured statement earrings, which not only brought out the colour of her beautiful green eyes but also added a splash of colour to the dress. Amy was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Doubt alongside Meryl Streep, but lost out to Kate Winslet.
17. Lively Golden Globes After Party 11/01/09Taylor Momsen wasn’t the only Gossip Girl in the building, as her co-star Blake Lively was also in attendance. Blake demonstrated a style as savvy as her on screen persona in this embellished blue-grey silk Nina Ricci gown with its cheeky thigh-high split. Blake teamed the dress with neutral pumps, Fred Leighton diamond jewellery and trademark long blonde tresses.
