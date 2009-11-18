5 Mar 2018
Vivienne Westwood's Anglomania S/S 2010 Show
1. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood front row
Dame Vivienne Westwood invited over 500 guests to preview her S/S 2010 Anglomania collection at the Selfridges carpark last night.
Guests, including Nicola Roberts, Tracey Emin, Florence & The Machine and Nicola Roberts were treated to vodka cocktails, catwalk delights and a live acoustic performance from up and coming talent, Dionne Bromfield.
2. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood catwalk
Dionne Bromfield, Amy Winehouse's soulful goddaughter closed the show with an outstanding performance.
3. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood daisy lowe
Daisy Lowe posed backstage in an easy jean and tee combo.
4. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood catwalk
Tolula Adeyemi modelled a vibrantly cute corset frock with cute clogs and Tiara.
5. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood catwalk nicola roberts
Girls Aloud star, Nicola Roberts is a firm fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs having worn several of her dresses recently (we loved the SJP tribute at this years' Pride of Britain Awards).
Roberts chatted away to Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine - another red haired beauty with quirky fashion sense, we wonder what style tyips they were sharing!
6. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood catwalk
Shingai Shoniwa of The Noisettes droppd by to watch the Anglomania by Vivienne Westwood show wearing a David Koma creation.
7. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood sadie frost
Sadie Frost was on the Front Row dressed in a cute zipper detailed dress.
8. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood catwalk
Belted sack style touser have been on trend for some time now but it seems Vivienne Westwood has big desgins on belted sack tops - bring it on!
9. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood catwalk
Models paraded down the catwalk in an array of headstrong and yet romantic pieces from the Anglomania by Vivienne Westwood line.
10. Party 171109 Vivienne Westwood catwalk
Daisy Lowe is back on the Vivienne Westwood catwalk modelling an Axel Rose rig-out.
