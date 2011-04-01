5 Mar 2018
Vivienne Westwood Store Party
1. Vivienne Westwood and Christina Hendricks
Vivienne Westwood brought her style magic to the States as she launched her Get A Life Palladium Jewellery Collection at her brand new store on Melrose Avenue in LA. With a star-studded guestlist, Vivienne posed for pics with fellow flame-haired beauty and the face of the jewellery collection - Christina Hendricks.
Speaking about her new shop, Vivienne said: "It's going to be very convenient for people who want to look drop-dead glamorous, and LA is full of people who want to dress up!"
2. Christina Hendricks
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks enjoyed looking around the sparkling new Vivienne Westwood store. Wearing Vivienne Westwood Gold Label, Christina sparkled in Get A Life Palladium Jewellery too.
3. Dita Von Teese
Looking as stunning as ever, Dita Von Teese wowed at the Vivienne Westwood bash in a striking plunge-neck strapless archive Gold Label black ruched gown teamed with a huge black feathered hat.
4. Kristin Davis
Sex and the City star Kristen Davies went bold and bright in a quintessentially Vivienne divine blue silk draped asymmetric Gold Label couture gown as she mingled at the party.
5. Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton opted for sparkly and chic as she worked a tie-waist gold ruched Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Pre Collection Autumn-Winter 2011/12 tunic dress.
6. Anna Kendrick
Twilight star Anna Kendrick looked all grown-up in a beautiful print Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Pre Collection Autumn-Winter 2011/12 midi-length dress. Very autumnal.
7. Malin Akerman
Model and actress Malin Akerman went fashion-forward in her Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Pre Collection Autumn- Winter 2011/12 as she arrived at the party.
