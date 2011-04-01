Vivienne Westwood brought her style magic to the States as she launched her Get A Life Palladium Jewellery Collection at her brand new store on Melrose Avenue in LA. With a star-studded guestlist, Vivienne posed for pics with fellow flame-haired beauty and the face of the jewellery collection - Christina Hendricks.

Speaking about her new shop, Vivienne said: "It's going to be very convenient for people who want to look drop-dead glamorous, and LA is full of people who want to dress up!"