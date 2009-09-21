5 Mar 2018
VH1 Divas 2009
1. 2009 VH1 Divas
Back together! Former The Hills co-stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad work it at the VH1 Divas bash in gorgeous embellished minidresses.
2. 2009 VH1 Divas
Legs eleven! Miley Cyrus flashed fishnet tights in her short at the front, long at the back black dress with embellished shoulders.
3. 2009 VH1 Divas
Leona Lewis just oozed va-va-voom in this baby-pink floor-length dress with a ruched bustline and a black corseted waist. Stunning.
4. 2009 VH1 Divas
Shine on! Lauren Conrad was sparkle-tastic in her gorgeous green minidress - we want it now!
5. 2009 VH1 Divas
Oh-so-pretty, Brit singer Adele was radiant in her 50s-style, bow-detail prom dress.
6. 2009 VH1 Divas
The City star Whitney Port rocked the embellished shoulder trend in her draped minidress. She set the look off with a slick of scarlet lippie and a sexy tousled updo
7. 2009 VH1 Divas
Singer Jordin Sparks rocked a metallic lace-covered pencil dress with a pretty embellished bustline.
8. 2009 VH1 Divas
Host of the evening, Paula Abdul, showed off her killer figure in a pretty pencil dress with a plunging neckline.
9. 2009 VH1 Divas
Glimmer, shimmer! Jennifer Hudson looked fab in her futuristic metallic dress and gorgeous knee-high boots.
10. 2009 VH1 Divas
Toni Braxton was white-hot in her slim-fitting gown with its dramatic long train.
11. 2009 VH1 Divas
Sheryl Crow was draped and dazzling in a scarlet pencil dress with a black tulle overlay at the 2009 VH1 Divas bash.
