A host of bightly-dressed stars including, Emma Roberts, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, Chace Crawford and Chloe Moretz, took in the show for Versace for H&M. SEE PICS!
Versace for H&M Fashion Show and Party
1. Blake Lively
Gossip Girl Blake flaunted her enviable figure at the Versace for H&M fashion show in NYC in a monochrome bandage number from the collection topped by a classic tux jacket. Sexy!
The party took place on a specially-designed building on the Hudson River in New York and boasted performances from Prince and Nicki Minaj.
2. Chace Crawford, Jessica Alba and Abbie Cornish
Gossip Girl hunk Chace Crawford caught up with yummy mummy Jessica Alba on the front row of the Versace for H&M fashion show, while WE star Abbie Cornish smiled on.
3. Chloe Moretz
We heart Chloe Moretz's fashion sense and it doesn't get any cuter than this sunny yellow shift dress! The Kick Ass star teamed it with a pair of strappy nude sandals that snaked up her calves for the Versace for H&M party.
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts worked a super-fun outfit by Versace for H&M. Printed trews are HOT next season and the clever fashionista's getting in on the trend early. Pairing her trousers with a matching strapless top and killer electric blue heels, this starlet looked ready to party.
5. Kesha
Singer Kesha was looking fierce from head-to-toe in a leopard print jumpsuit and super-smokey eyes.
6. Sofia Coppola
Director and chic fashionista Sofia Coppola is living proof that the Versace for H&M colab has something for everyone - even the colour-phobes!
7. Chace Crawford
The gorge Chace Crawford joined his Gossip Girl cast mate Blake Lively at the star-studded fash bash.
8. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba modelled a studded LBD by Versace for H&M, pairing it with classic courts and a slash of red lipstick for a stand-out party look.
9. Abbie Cornish
WE actress Abbie Cornish worked a rpinted blouse and a pair of fetishistic over-the-knee leather boots.
10. Jennifer Hudson
Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson showed off her killer silhouette in a panelled asymmetric frock and killer ankle booties.
11. Coco Rocha
Supermodel Coco Rocha looked like a Medielval heroine in her ivory off-the-shoulder gown.
12. Zoe Kravitz
Stylista Zoe Kravitz worked a white shift dress with navy polka-dot tights for a playful look.
13. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman showed a little leg in a side-split pencil skirt teamed with a fitted black blazer.
14. Selma Blair
Selma Blair was every inch the hot mama in a vibrant fuchsia embellished shift dress at the runway show.
15. Linda Evangelista
As one of Gianni Versace's original supermodels, Linda Evangelista brought some grown-up glamour to the party with her belted leather dress and statement belt.
16. Donatella Versace and Nicki Minaj
Not many people could upstage Donatelle Versace but we reckon singer Nicki Minaj did just that with her printed get-up, green hairstyle and multi-coloured platform shoes! Donatella is famously a big fan of rap so and it looks as if Nicki loves her fashion, so we're sure this was a match made in celebrity heaven.
17. Stephen Dorff
Somewhere star Stephen Dorff opted for a classic suit and tie to take in the fashion show with his fellow A-listers.
18. Mark Ronson
It's not every day you see a man in head-to-toe fuchsia! The fashion-loving Mark Ronson is just about the only guy we know who could pull off this look. Props to him!
19. Debbie Harry
Our very own Debbie Harry jazzed up a military-style LBD with a pair of leopard print tights.
