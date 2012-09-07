See all the best dressed celebrities at the 69th Venice Film Festival with sensational red carpet looks from Kate Hudson, Naomi Watts, Kasia Smutniak and more…
Venice Film Festival 2012
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Selena Gomez in Atelier Versace - Venice Film Festival 2012
Selena Gomez stunned in a jaw-dropping Atelier Versace dress at the Spring Breakers premiere during Venice Film Festival 2012. Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, a Judith Leiber clutch bag, Sergio Rossi shoes and side-swept waves completed her look.
-
2. Vanessa Hudgens in Temperley London - Venice Film Festival 2012
Vanessa Hudgens dazzled at the Spring Breakers film premiere during Venice Film Festival 2012 in a plunging Temperley London dress. The actress wisely opted for minimal accessories and a top-knot hairstyle, letting her floor-sweeping dress take main focus.
-
3. Ashley Benson in Alberta Ferretti - Venice Film Festival 2012
Ashley Bensen stunned in a bold blue Alberta Ferretti gown at the Spring Breakers film premiere during Venice Film Festival 2012. Ashley completed her look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Dana Rebecca jewels.
-
4. Selena Gomez in Dolce & Gabbana - Venice Film Festival 2012
Selena Gomez looked stunning at the Spring Breakers photocall during Venice Film Festival wearing a black embroidered lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo heels. Nude lips and a tousled chignon completed her look!
-
5. Vanessa Hudgens in Blumarine - Venice Film Festival 2012
Vanessa Hudgens glammed up in a Blumarine monochrome dress for the photocall of her new film, Spring Breakers, during Venice Film Festival. Black heels, pink lips and a faux bob finished her look perfectly.
-
6. Freida Pinto in Alexander McQueen - Venice Film Festival 2012
All eyes were on Freida Pinto at the Jaeger-LeCoultre gala dinner to celebrate The Rendez-Vouc collection during Venice Film Festival. The Slumdog Millionaire star played peek-a-boo in a stunning black and gold cut-out Alexander McQueen dress. Simple black heels, smokey eyes, glossy lips and a chic updo completed her look.
-
7. Blake Lively in Gucci - Venice Film Festival 2012
All eyes were on Blake Lively at the Gucci Premiere fragrance launch during Venice Film Festival, as the gorgeous Gossip Girl star dazzled in a plunging Gucci mini dress. The blonde bombshell completed her look with '40s style feline eyes, burgundy Gucci Kinga Spike sandals and a tousled half-updo. Simply stunning!
-
8. Salma Hayek in Gucci - Venice Film Festival 2012
Salma Hayek went for full-on glamour at the Gucci Award for Women in Cinema ceremony during Venice Film Festival wearing a floor-sweeping Gucci dress. Pretty pink lips, tumbling wavy locks and a crystallized black clutch bag completed Salma’s winning red carpet style.
-
9. Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace- Venice Film Festival 2012
Kate Hudson was effortlessly statuesque in a floor-sweeping Atelier Versace gown at The Reluctant Fundamentalist premiere during Venice Film Festival. Theactress completed her look with a pearlescent Edie Parker clutch bag and Fabergé jewels.
-
10. Naomi Watts in Marchesa - Venice Film Festival 2012
Naomi Watts channelled old-Hollywood glamour at The Reluctant Fundamentalist premiere in a delicate Marchesa lace gown accessoried with a gold clutch bag, Chopard chandelier earrings and Christian Louboutin nude peep toes
-
11. Maika Monroe in Marchesa - Venice Film Festival
Maika Monroe hit the red carpet with Zac Efron for the At Any Price premiere during Venice Film Festival. The 18-year-old actress wowed in a feather-skirted Marchesa dress teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti for Balmain sandals and a plaited hairstyle. We love!
-
12. Florence Welch in Miu Miu - Venice Film Festival
Striking as ever, Florence Welch worked clashing prints and statement accessories all by Miu Miu at the Women's Tales film premiere during Venice Film Festival 2012.
-
13. Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Rachel Korine and Ashley Benson - Venice Film Festival 2012
Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez hit the red carpet with co-stars Ashley and Rachel to promote Harmony Korine's new movie Spring Breakers. All four looked equally as stylish in stunning designer dresses.
-
14. Olga Kurylenko in Valentino - Venice Film Festival
Olga Kurylenko worked gothic glamour in a black lace and leather Valentino gown at Venice Film Festival for the film premiere of To The Wonder. The French actress finished her look with pink lipstick, diamond earrings and a Salvatore Ferragamo Edith Minaudiere clutch bag.
-
15. Brit Marling in Gucci - Venice Film Festival 2012
Brit Marling was a vision in white at the Gucci Award for Women in Cinema ceremony during Venice Film Festival. Cascading curls, glossy lips and a silver box bag completed her long-sleeved Gucci dress. Stunning!
-
16. Winona Ryder in vintage - Venice Film Festival 2012
Winona Ryder worked a vintage LBD for the photocell of her new film The Iceman during Venice Film Festival 2012. Classic black court shoes and a ponytail hairstyle completed her laid-back style.
-
17. Brit Marling in Gucci - Venice Film Festival 2012
Actress Brit Marling joined Winona Ryder at The Iceman film premiere during the 2012 Venice Film Festival. The actress worked an effortlessly glam red carpet look in a floral maxi dress. Tousled waves and a red box clutch bag completed her look.
-
18. Violante Placido in Alberta Ferretti - Venice Film Festival 2012
Italian actress Violante Placido a dramatic entrance at The Reluctant Fundamentalist premiere during Venice Film Festival wearing Alberta Ferretti. The star completed her look with tousled waves, red lips and a red clutch bag.
-
19. Kate Hudson in Gucci - Venice Film Festival 2012
Kate Hudson swapped her dazzling red carpet gowns for a smart cream Gucci suit at The Reluctant Fundamentalist photocall during Venice Film Festival. Tousled blonde waves, smokey eyes, natural lips and a rosy glow completed her look.
-
20. Kasia Smutniak in Jil Sander - Venice Film Festival 2012
Kasia Smutniak helped kick Venice Film Festival off in style when she attended a photocall to announce herself as the host of the 69th Venice Film Festival’s Opening and Closing ceremonies. The actress chose a cut-out Jil Sander dress for the occasion. We love!
-
21. Kasia Smutniak in Armani Privé - Venice Film Festival 2012
Kasia Smutniak continued her Venice style parade in a red Armani Privé gown at The Reluctant Fundamentalist premiere. With her sleek bun hairstyle and glossy lip, Kusia kept accessories to a minimum opting for small studs and a large cocktail ring.
-
22. Kasia Smutniak in Valentino - Venice Film Festival 2012
We've fallen head-over-heels for Kasia Smutniak's style. We instantly fell in love with the Polish actress when she arrived in Venice wearing this pastel Valentino gown.
Selena Gomez in Atelier Versace - Venice Film Festival 2012
Selena Gomez stunned in a jaw-dropping Atelier Versace dress at the Spring Breakers premiere during Venice Film Festival 2012. Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, a Judith Leiber clutch bag, Sergio Rossi shoes and side-swept waves completed her look.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018