5 Mar 2018
Venice Film Festival 2011
-
1. Selma Blair
WOW! New mum Selma Blair was looking red hot in a Lanvin maxi-dress at the Dark Horse premiere at the Venice Film Festival. With a dress this eye-catching, the actress knew to keep things simple, accessorising with simple drop earrings, classic black satin courts and her hair swept back.
-
2. Colin and Livia Firth
Oscar-winning actor made a dashing appearance on Venice Film Festival red carpet at the premiere of his latest flick, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. Looking uber-glamorous, his lovely wife Livia wore a Fifties-style cocktail dress from her ethical fashion label, RECLAIM-TO-WEAR by LIVIA FIRTH, available at Yoox.com.
-
3. Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman stars as a master of espionage George Smiley in the very brilliant Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. The actor worked the red carpet at the Venice premiere alongside the ravishing Alexandra Edenborough.
-
4. Colin Firth, Gary Oldman and Benedict Cumberbatch
Originally a miniseries starring the late, great Sir Alec Guinness, Tinker, Tailor, Solider, Spy boasts a star-studded british cast, including Colin Firth, Gary Oldman and Benedict Cumberbatch.
-
5. Selma Blair
The beautiful brunette made a splash at the Dark Horse photocall in a tailored emerald green dress by Roland Mouret.
-
6. James Franco
Oscar nominee James Franco was all smiles at the photocall of his latest flick, Sal.
-
7. Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain, Al Pacino's co-star in Wilde Salome, puckered up at the film photocall at the Venice Film Festival.
-
8. Al Pacino and Lucila Sola
Looking perfectly co-ordinated in midnight blue, legendary actor Al Pacino hit the Wilde Salome premiere with raven-haired Lucila Sola.
-
9. Kate Winslet
She may have curves in all the right places but stunning actress Kate Winslet cheated her way to an even curvier figure at the premire of Mildred Pierce in a black and white Stella McCartney frock that highlighted her enviably tiny waist. Talk about a fashionable optical illusion!
-
10. Evan Rachel Wood
Mildred Pierce starlet Evan Rachel Wood is on a style hot streak! Her latest Venice Film Festival get-up came courtesy of fashion's latest rising star, Alessandra Rich. The panelled lace top and thigh-high side split add instant sex appeal without giving away too much.
-
11. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet worked a pair of tailored shorts and a cropped-sleeved blazer to the Mildred Pierce photocall at the Venice Film Festival.
-
12. Monica Bellucci
Italian beauty Monica Bellucci showed off her femme fatale figure in a black corset gown at the premiere of Un Ete Brulant while her French hubby hit the premiere of A Dangerous Method at the Venice Film Festival.
-
13. Keira Knightley
Keira looked picture-perfect flying the flag for British designer Mary Katrantzou in a drop-dead printed tea dress at the A Dangerous Method photocall in sunny Venice.
-
14. Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci was all business on arrival at the Venice Film Festival in a waistcoat, white shirt and tailored trousers.
-
15. Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne took in the Venetian sites from his water taxi on the way to the Contagion photocall.
-
16. Christoph Waltz
Inglourious Basterds actor Christoph Waltz waved from a water taxi on the Venice Canal the day after the premiere of his latest flick, Carnage, co-starring Kate Winslet.
-
17. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley looked like a princess from a bygone era on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a taupe and gold tulle embroidered gown from the Valentino autumn/winter haute couture collection. With her simple updo and minimal make-up, Keira let the Medieval-style dress take all the attention at the premiere of A Dangerous Method.
-
18. Viggo Mortenson
Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen was dapper in a classic tuxedo at the red carpet premiere of A Dangerous Method.
-
19. Vincent Cassel
Vincent Cassel flashed a cheeky smile at the A Dangerous Method premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
-
20. Jennifer Elhe
British thesp Jennifer Ehle hit the Contagion red carpet in a strapless emerald green gown with a thigh-high slit.
-
21. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was totally ravishing at the Contagion premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a blush satin Prada gown complete with structured bow on the back. Gwynnie accessorised the drop-waist number with an on-hue box clutch and killer platform shoes. We're totally in love.
-
22. Matt Damon
With a shaved head, Matt Damon was almost unrecognisable at the premiere of Contagion. The actor was flanked by his stunning wife, Luciana Barroso, looking gorgeous in a shimmering gold embroidered gown.
-
23. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwynnie was clearly having a Prada kind of day at the Venice Film Festival, where she chose a tangy orange minidress accessorised with a bow belt for the Contagion photocall in the day and later changed into a full-length gown by the designer for the night's premiere. This round-shouldered frock perfectly shows off the Glee gal's knockout figure and endless pins, especially when paired with a pair of peep-toe platforms.
-
24. Madonna
Madonna made a stunning return to the red carpet last night at the Venice Film Festival in a liquid satin gown printed with red butterflies by Vionnet. The super-star, who is promoting her directorial film, W.E., couldn’t resist adding a touch of show-stopping cool to her look with a pair of red glitter sunglasses by Miu Miu.
-
25. Andrea Riseborough and Mandonna
Andrea Riseborough and Mandonna hugged it out at the W.E. premiere. InStyle favourite Riseborough plays the title role of fashionista Wallis Simpson.
-
26. Andrea Riseborough
British starlet and InStyle favourite Andrea Riseborough was a modern day fairy tale princess at the W.E. premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a sequins-encrusted tulle gown by Christian Dior Couture. The raven-haired actress plays Wallis Simpson in the Madonna-directed film about the love story between the American divorcee and King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne to marry her.
-
27. Madonna
Madonna received a helping hand with the sweeping train of her Vionnet dress at the W.E. premiere.
-
28. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet flaunted her killer curves in a mink-coloured fitted frock with shawl collar by Victoria Beckham Collection at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Carnage. The Oscar-winning actress completed the look with strappy jewelled sandals by Jimmy Choo and a towering quiff for a look that was elegant and modern.
-
29. John C Reilly, Kate Winslet and Christoph Waltz
John C Reilly, Kate Winslet and Water for Elephants star Christoph Waltz posed at the premiere of Carnage at the Venice Film Festival.
-
30. Bar Refaeli
Model Bar Refaeli kept it casual at the Carnage premiere in a black jumpsuit by Emilio Pucci.
-
31. Valentino
Legendary Italian designer and film buff Valentino attended the W.E. film premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
-
32. Natasha Poly
Legendary Italian designer and film buff Valentino attended the W.E. film premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
-
33. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet looked svelte at the Carnage photocall in Venice in a black bandage dress topped by a putty-coloured blazer and on-tone shoes. Chic!
-
34. Andrea Riseborough, Madonna, Abbie Cornish
Madonna reunited with her W.E. leading ladies on the red carpet, Andrea Riseborough (in Dolce & Gabbana), the British starlet who plays Wallis Simpson in the film about the romance between the American divorcee and King Edward VIII, and Abbie Cornish (clad in Elie Saab).
-
35. Madonna
Sporting a monochrome tailored dress by L'Wren Scott and Yves Saint Laurent Tribute platforms, W.E. director Madonna blew a kiss to the crowds who gathered at the film's photocall in Venice.
-
36. George Clooney
Gorgeous George Clooney hit the Venice Film Festival red carpet on opening night wto celebrate his latest film, Ides of March with an ear-to-ear grin. The actor, who was clad in a classic tux, stars in the film opposite The Wrestler leading ladies Evan Rachel Wood and Marisa Tomei.
-
37. Diane Kruger
The lovely Diane Kruger graced the red carpet at the Ides of March premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a floaty cream-coloured gown with jewelled bust by Elie Saab. Her fuss-free, wavy locks added to the ethereal look.
-
38. Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood chose a dramatic white structured gown for the premiere of the Ides of March. The thigh-high split adds major sex appeal to the otherwise covered-up look.
-
39. Marisa Tomei
The Ides of March star Marisa Tomei opted for a Marios Schwab maxi-dress in the key hue of the season, ochre. The pearl detailing on the neck dresses the look right up.
-
40. Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford was looking every inch the supermodel in a fire engine-red asymmetrical number by Roberto Cavalli.
-
41. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber speed-boated their way into the Venice Film Festival with their pal George Clooney, with whom they had been staying at his 30-room villa on Lake Como.
-
42. Evan Rachel Wood
Starlet Evan Rachel Wood put in her first appearance at this year's Venice Film Festival in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana suit teamed with a high-neck ruffled blouse and monochrome hounds-tooth patterned courts.
-
43. Evan Rachel Wood, George Clooney and Marisa Tomei
A-List trio Evan Rachel Wood, George Clooney and Marisa Tomei were looking relaxed and happy at the Ides of March photocall on the first day of the Venice Film Festival.
-
44. Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei is known for her quirky-cool outfit choices and the Wrestler actress did not disappoint at the Ides of March photocall in a Preen maze-print top and orange skirt and Pollini sandals. Tomei is clearly loving her British designers as she later changed into a gown by our very own Marios Schwab.
-
45. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was slick in a monochrome Chanel dress and Miu Miu sandals for the opening night dinner at the Venice Film Festival.
-
46. George Clooney
Looking tanned and happy George Clooney was the first star to arrive in Venice ahead of the 68th annual Film Festival. The actor took a speed boat to the floating city from his villa on Lake Como, where he has been spending the summer.
Selma Blair
WOW! New mum Selma Blair was looking red hot in a Lanvin maxi-dress at the Dark Horse premiere at the Venice Film Festival. With a dress this eye-catching, the actress knew to keep things simple, accessorising with simple drop earrings, classic black satin courts and her hair swept back.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018