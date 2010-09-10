5 Mar 2018
Michelle Williams was pretty as a picture in a brown check sundress by Marc Jacobs and vertiginous Giuseppe Zanotti sandals as she strolled in Venice. We hope she didn’t have to go far in those heels!
Joaquin Phoenix caused a stir by arriving to Venice in a river boat but not turning up to the premiere of Casey Affleck’s film, I’m Still Here, which is allegedly based on his retirement from the acting community and move into the hip-hop world.
Casey Affleck made his directorial debut at the Venice Film Festival with his documentary I’m Still Here, which follows his brother-in-law, Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix, around for a year of his life.
It’s an Affleck double-whammy in Venice this year as Ben Affleck was spotted arriving to the festival alongside Brit actress Rebecca Hall. The elder Affleck was not just along to support his little bro, Casey, on his film, but also to debut The Town, which he directed and stars in.
Michelle Williams made a much-anticipated return to the red carpet at the Meek’s Cutoff premiere in this uber-elegant greige gown by Jason Wu.
Not many would be able to pull of a platinum crop and still look elegant but Michelle does it with panache.
Elle Fanning looked more grown-up than her 12 years in this darling ruffled pale blue dress by Marc Jacobs. A pair of silver double-strapped Mary-Janes ensured the look stayed girly and playful for the occasion.
Actor Stephen Dorff has been out of the limelight for quite some time but was back with a bang at the premiere of his latest film, Somewhere, in a classic tuxedo. The actor plays the role of a hard-living Hollywood celebrity who rekindles his relationship with his 11-year-old daughter.
The ever-elegant Sofia Coppola mixed navy and black to perfection with her sweet Louis Vuitton dress and chic black accessories. The film director was toting a clutch bag of her own design for the French fashion house.
Beauty Elisa Sednaoui showed off her womanly curves at the Somewhere premiere in a figure-flattering Louis Vuitton dress and ladylike bow-festooned courts. Ladies, take note: this is the new silhouette.
The new Gossip Girl cast member almost looked as if she was filming a scene from the hit show at the premiere of Somewhere in her flippy skirt and pussybow blouse (both by Louis Vuitton). What a delicious outfit!
Sofia Coppola was flanked by Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning, the stars of her latest film, Somewhere on a picturesque canal in Venice. While Stephen looked casually handsome in his chinos, the ladies looked lovely in a crisp white shirt and black tailored skirt (how very Celine of you, Ms Coppola) and a pretty plaid dress for Dakota’s lil sis, Elle.
Sofia got great mileage out of her peep-toe wedge shoes by teaming them with a classic shirt and pencil skirt by day and a flirty little dress by night. Now that’s sensible packing!
Elle Fanning waved to the crowds with an excited grin ahead of the premiere of her new film, Somewhere. The cute starlet teamed her ruffled plaid dress with knee-high socks and Doc Martens for the perfect cool schoolgirl outfit.
Natalie Portman continued to charm in Venice in this cute navy polka-dot frock and her latest favourite accessory, a Dior clutch bag.
The Venice Film Festival premiere of Machete was met with roof-raising applause, and Jessica Alba wasn't shy of accepting praise for her performance!
Head Venice Film Festival judge, Quentin Tarantino, looked dapper on the Machete red carpet in a classically cut black suit.
Jessica Alba and Robert Rodriguez shared a celebratory moment on the red carpet at the Machete premiere. She was dressed to perfection in a Valentino gown, and we're sure no one could keep their eyes off those stunning swarovski earrings.
Jessica Alba had opted for a daring but undeniably stunning trained mini by Valentino for the premiere of her new flick Machete. She finished the look with a sweet topknot and lace-up cage heels.
Joined by co-star Vincent Cassel and acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky, Natalie Portman was all smiles before the Black Swan premiere.
Violante Placido wore a classic blush-coloured chiffon Alberta Ferretti design for the Black Swan premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
Isabella Ragonese stunned in this fairytale-esque Alberta Ferretti gown at the Black Swan premiere.
Also making her way down the Black Swan red carpet was Italian starlet Jasmine Trinca, who had gone for understated Parisian chic in a striped maxi, with polish brought courtesy of her super-groomed waves and opulent jewellery.
Alberta Ferretti's feminine frills and feathers were the trend de jour at the Black Swan premiere, with Elisa Sednaoui among the Italian stars wowing in her designs.
As Venice Film Festival's opener, Black Swan drew a star-studded crowd of Italian stars, including the stunning actress-cum-model Margareth Made, who showed off her svelte figure and enviable bronze glow in a fishtail gown in print of the moment - leopard.
The Black Swan premiere opened the festival to rave reviews, and Natalie Portman had all eyes on her as she made her way down the red carpet in a draped crimson Rodarte gown.
With every film festival comes the all-important photocalls, and Jessica Alba was picture perfect for the occassion in a floaty rose-print Dolce & Gabbana dress, matched in her signature style with some chunky biker-style Michael Kors heels.
The Black Swan cast shared a laugh as they joined director Darren Aronofsky at the film's photocall in Venice.
Natalie Portman let her hair down - in loose waves - for the Black Swan photocall, and had opted for a simple Miu Miu mini.
Jessica Alba prepped for the premiere of action film Machete by joining co-star Robert Rodriguez at the film's photocall.
Jessica Alba was quick to get in the party spirit in Venice, looking super-glam on her first night in the city for a party in honour of the festival's head judge, Quentin Tarantino. She had opted for a romantic ruffled Valentino haute couture mini for the occassion, matched with berry lips and suede corset heels, also by Valentino.
Ever the reveller, Naomi Campbell was also in attendance at Quentin Tarantino's honorary dinner. It seems girlie glamour was the order of the night as she matched Jessica Alba's frilly affair with a puffball bandeau dress.
It seems the most stylish way to travel in Venice is by boat, and Jessica Alba got in the spirit as she ducked her way inside a quant river boat.
All aboard! Natalie Portman boarded a river boat in Venice in a casual monochrome combo.
Looking cute-as-can-be Jessica Alba got ready to be chartered across the Venician waters in a floaty top and her failsafe favourties, some khaki chinos.
Jessica Alba stopped to pose by the dock as she arrived in Venice for the 67th annual Venice Film Festival, sporting a relaxed combo of Tod's loafers, denim jacket and T-shirt dress.
Natalie Portman made a very stylish arrival in Venice hopping off a river boat in a pea coat, perfectly-pointed flats and a pretty polka dot dress.
