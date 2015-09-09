Venice Film Festival 2015: Everything You Don't Want To Miss

Venice Film Festival is here again. Those two weeks of A-list studded premieres and parties, and we bring you the best pictures; from dress close-ups to the moments you don't want to miss...

It's not just the incredible cinematic achievements we're looking out for though, the dresses are hard to beat. With the biggest film stars of our time on the red carpet, kitted out in the best that the designers can offer.

In it's 72nd year, the festival kicked off to a sparkling start with Diane Kruger and Elizabeth Banks there to watch Everest - the opening film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Keira Knightley - and the first night party.

Unlike the VMAs, it was a demure collection of looks, with Elizabeth in embellished Dolce & Gabbana while Diane opted for a classic fitted Prada gown with a bejewelled cape.

Here are the best pictures, from close-ups of the dresses to those moments you just don't want to miss, from the Venice Film Festival 2015…