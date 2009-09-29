5 Mar 2018
Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon
1. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway was mustard-hot at Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon. The Rachel's Getting Married star pulled off one of the most difficult colours with aplomb. We love the ruffled panel, and her gorgeous dewy make-up.
2. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera stepped out to the women's luncheon in a peek-a-boo LBD and pretty, lacy peep-toes. She finished off her look with scarlet nails and matching red lippie.
3. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Olivia Wilde
Another star who loves Kate Moss for Topshop! Olivia Wilde looked gorgeous in this pretty polka-dot dress from Miss Moss's new collection.
4. variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 January Jones
January Jones - who once dated Ashton Kutcher - posed for pics in her elegant long-sleeved, ruched LBD.
5. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate was a picture of sophistication at the Beverly Hills-based luncheon in a high-necked, draped lime dress and nude strappy heels.
6. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Christina Applegate
Our hair Look of the Day! How gorgeous was Christina Applegate's modern pleat with a sexy bouffant finish?
7. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis looked radiant at the Power of Woman Luncheon with her glowing make-up setting off her simple yet striking black pencil dress.
8. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 AnnaLynne McCord
Gilt trip! AnnaLynne McCord simply shone in a metallic mini with a pretty jeweled neckline.
9. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Maria Bello
Maria Bello - who we'll always love for the chick flick masterpiece that was Coyote Ugly - looked super-smart in loosed-legged trousers and a gorgeous matching white jacket.
10. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Shannyn Sossamon
Shannyn Sossamon was ultra-chic in a floor-length skirt and crocheted white top. The sexiness comes from that hourglass silhouette.
11. Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon 250909 Paula Abdul
Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul opted for a cream pencil dress with an appliquéd hemline and a bow detail at the waist. Pretty.
