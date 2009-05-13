Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer made a rare appearance on the red carpet together — and the glowing couple couldn't have looked happier. Jen was oozing Hollywood starlet and looked incredible in her golden Valentino couture gown, and was rarely apart from her man throughout the duration of the party. The actress opted out of walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards (perhaps to avoid bumping into Brad and Ange?) but provided some laughs during the ceremony when she took to the stage with Jack Black to present the prize for Best Animation — which went to Wall-E.