5 Mar 2018
Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
1. Aniston Mayer Oscars VF 22/02/09Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer made a rare appearance on the red carpet together — and the glowing couple couldn't have looked happier. Jen was oozing Hollywood starlet and looked incredible in her golden Valentino couture gown, and was rarely apart from her man throughout the duration of the party. The actress opted out of walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards (perhaps to avoid bumping into Brad and Ange?) but provided some laughs during the ceremony when she took to the stage with Jack Black to present the prize for Best Animation — which went to Wall-E.
2. Mitchell Craig Oscars VF 22/02/09Daniel Craig arrived at the party with his real life Bond Girl Satsuki Mitchell, who was ravishing in a vivid red asymmetric Christian Lacroix couture gown. Daniel was looking very 007 himself in his black tux and bow tie, and had been on stage during the ceremony to present an award alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.
3. Beckinsale Oscars VF 22/02/09Kate Beckinsale is one who knows the power of a good chandelier earring to instantly glam up a red carpet dress. The Brit actress showed off the asymmetric neckline of her J Mendel gown to perfection by piling her hair into a dramatic knotted up-do and adding a sparkling silver brooch onto the shoulder of her dress.
4. Watts Oscars VF 22/02/09There was a real trend for mermaid gowns on the red carpet at this years Oscars, and Naomi Watts was one such follower in this ethereal gown with golden lace overlay. The sweeping train gave the actress the appearance of gliding down the red carpet as she entered the lavish party.
5. Portman Oscars VF 22/02/09Natalie Portman was pretty in pink in this striking Rodarte gown which had bejewelled cut-out sections in the bodice. One of the few celebrities to opt for a bold colour at the Oscars this year, The Other Boleyn Girl actress accessorised the dress with sparkling diamond earrings and bracelet, black box clutch and dazzling smile.
6. Berry Aubry Oscars VF 22/02/09
We're not surprised Halle Berry has a huge smile on her face… We would too if we had her model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry on our arm! The cute couple arrived at the Sunset Towers hand-in-hand and were all smiles for the waiting photographers. The X-Men actress was her usual stunning self in a strapless black and gold embroidered Marchesa gown, whilst her man was dapper in a suit and tie.
7. Thurman Oscars VF 22/02/09Nudes have also been a big red carpet preference for many of late, and Uma Thurman continued the trend in her plunging diamante-studded dress. The actress was one of the first to arrive at the Vanity Fair bash — before the Oscars ceremony had even finished — and joined the other guests at the viewing party.
8. Goodwin Oscars VF 22/02/09He's Just Not that Into You star Ginnifer Goodwin joined the throng at Graydon Carter's legendary Oscars after-party. Goodwin broke away from all the floor-length gowns in shades of nude, black and red to don this delectable purple mini dress with a chocolate wrapper look bodice and abstract print skirt.
9. Biel Oscars VF 22/02/09One frock (Prada, in an on-trend nude shade) wasn't enough for Justin Timberlake's other half, Jessica Biel on Oscars eve. She shimmied into the Vanity Fair party an hour or two post ceremony wearing this to-die-for regal purple number by Oscar de la Renta. The dress had barely left the catwalk before it found itself destined for Oscars glory as it was shown at Oscar de la Renta's show in New York last week.
10. Witherspoon Oscars VF 22/02/09Reese Witherspoon was one of the few stars who opted out of walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards - despite getting up on stage to present an award - but was snapped as she arrived at the exclusive Vanity Fair do. The actress opted for a striking electric blue and black Rodarte gown, with embellished bodice and cross-over straps, which made for a pleasant change from all the other single-colour frocks at the star-studded event.
11. Winslet Mendes Oscars VF 22/02/09The lady of the evening Kate Winslet arrived at the super-exclusive after-party accompanied by her very proud husband Sam Mendes. The actress was sporting an additional accessory with her glam YSL gown — the ultimate bling in the form of one shiny golden statue.
12. Rourke Oscars VF 22/02/09Poor Mickey Rourke was mourning the loss of his beloved Chihuahua, Loki, at last night's Oscars celebrations. He told Ryan Seacrest "I'd rather have Loki for another two years than an Oscar, but she stayed as long as she could." The Wrestler star told reporters that the little dog died six days ago and said; "she left me at a time when after 18 years she thought I would be all right." In her memory Mickey wore a picture of the dog around his neck.
13. Zelman Messing Oscars VF 22/02/09
Debra Messing was glittering in every sense of the word in a nude Jenny Packham gown with shimmering green sequins. The vivid emerald colour looks great against her russet locks, which she had pinned back into a low bun at the nape of her neck. The actress stepped out on the red carpet accompanied by her husband Daniel Zelman.
14. Stefani Rossdale Oscars VF 22/02/09You can always count on Gwen Stefani to make a fashion statement on the red carpet. The singer arrived at the post-Oscars bash in a black Chanel couture dress with dramatic structured bodice and dual-length chiffon skirt — which she accessorised with black peep-toes, a flash of red lipstick and her lovely husband Gavin Rossdale.
15. Madonna Oscars VF 22/02/09It would be a drastic understatement to suggest that Madonna is never one to be shy with her style statements, and the world famous megastar opted for a typically fashion-forward Christian Dior gown to walk the red carpet at the lavish soiree — which consisted of figure-hugging black bodice and transparent full-length skirt.
16. Weisz Oscars VF 22/02/09Rachel Weisz eschewed the usual trend for a floor-skimming frock in favour of this knee-length Narcisco Rodriguez number, which she teamed with fierce heels and a black box clutch. The actress arrived at the party with her fiance, The Wrestler director Darren Aranofsky.
17. Cotillard Oscars VF 22/02/09After wowing everyone in her incredible Christian Dior gown at the ceremony, Marion Cotillard wisely opted to slip into something a little more wearable for the after-party. The actress changed into this midnight blue Elie Saab cocktail dress, with fan pleating across the bodice.
18. Tomei Oscars VF 22/02/09Marisa Tomei was another who opted to change as she made her second red carpet appearance of the evening — a wise choice seeing as it would have been a crime to have people stepping all over the train of her Atelier Versace gown. The Best Supporting Actress nominee swapped into this far more party-appropriate block-colour Juan Carlos Obando gown.
19. Cruz Oscars VF 22/02/09As the night went on and more guests arrived, it was apparent that dress swapping was all the rage. A jubilant Penelope Cruz arrived proudly wielding her golden statue, and keeping to the same colour theme, had swapped her cream Balmain couture frock for a slightly sleeker asymmetric column dress with thigh-high split. No wonder Pen's looking so pleased with herself — she's the first Spanish Actress ever to win an Oscar.
20. Alba Warren Oscars VF 22/02/09Jessica Alba opted for an RM by Roland Mouret resort frock with a folded neckline, which revealed an ivory trim. The actress wasn't the only one to sport the structured dress either — Heidi Klum had walked the carpet in a very similar red version earlier in the night. Jessica smiled and waved at the waiting photographers as she arrived with her hubbie, actor Cash Warren.
