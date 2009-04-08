Following a lavish New York launch last month, Valentino Garavani hit LA for the next premiere of his biographical film Valentino: The Last Emporer. The documentary charts the designer's exit from the fashion world, in a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his last few months at the helm of his iconic fashion house. Having also attended the previous event was Gwyneth Paltrow, who joined her designer pal on the red carpet. Gwynnie shone in a simple grey panelled dress with puff sleeves and showed off those never-ending pins of hers in some Louboutin booties.