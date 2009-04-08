5 Mar 2018
Valentino: The Last Emperor Premiere, LA
1. Paltrow Valentino LA Premiere 01/04/09Following a lavish New York launch last month, Valentino Garavani hit LA for the next premiere of his biographical film Valentino: The Last Emporer. The documentary charts the designer's exit from the fashion world, in a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his last few months at the helm of his iconic fashion house. Having also attended the previous event was Gwyneth Paltrow, who joined her designer pal on the red carpet. Gwynnie shone in a simple grey panelled dress with puff sleeves and showed off those never-ending pins of hers in some Louboutin booties.
2. Hathaway Valentino LA Premiere 01/04/09Another fan of the designer to show her appreciation was a smiling Anne Hathaway. The Rachel Getting Married star showed off her hourglass figure in a beautiful black sequined dress with ribbon straps (Valentino, of course). As the actress makes an appearance in The Last Emperor, it was no surprise to see Anne at both the New York and LA premieres, alongside the man himself Valentino Garavani .
3. Zoe Valentino LA Premiere 01/04/09Stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe was also spotted amongst the famous faces in attendance at the LA prem. Never one to be seen in something so safe as a simple little black dress, Rach sported a sleek asymmetric take on the LBD, and made the look all her own by teaming it with black Casadei platforms, gold statement jewels and tousled bohemian locks.
4. Ford Valentino LA Premiere 01/04/09Joining the festivities at the LA County Museum of Art's Bing Theatre was fellow designer Tom Ford. Looking dapper in a white shirt and sharp black suit, the perennial sunglasses-wearer brightened up his classic look with yellow-lensed aviators. We hope he removed those before the film began…
5. McGowan Valentino LA Premiere 01/04/09It seems as though there was only one colour to be seen in at the NY premiere, as Rose McGowan also turned up sporting the black-on-black look. The Charmed actress donned a cute black puffball dress with diamante detailing, accessorised with black tights and Louboutin ankle boots. The only sign of colour was on her lips as she met the cameras with a bright fuchsia pout.
6. Hilton Valentino LA Premiere 01/04/09Nicky Hilton was another celebrity to attend the glamorous event, bucking the trend for black, and arriving in a floaty white lace-trim dress. Finishing off with a neat up-do, sparkling jewellery and nude peep toes, she was the epitome of elegance — and so very appropriate for the stylish cinema screening.
