5 Mar 2018
Valentino: The Last Emperor Premiere
-
1. Paltrow Valentino premiere 17/03/09The master of red carpet dressing, Valentino Garavani welcomed a whole host of his most famous friends and fans to the premiere of Valentino:The Last Emperor — a documentary detailing the last two years of his time at the head of his iconic fashion house. And for a designer that's spent years dressing the cream of Hollywood, no less than the starriest of guests were in attendance. The man of the night arrived with long-time friend Gwyneth Paltrow on his arm, who was sporting a chic black cape over a strapless LBD (Valentino, naturally.)
-
2. Paltrow Hathaway Danes Valentino premiere 17/03/09This trio of lovely ladies donned their finest Valentino frocks to attend the premiere of the film in New York. Claire Danes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Hathaway were all smiles on the red carpet together as they stepped inside to watch the film — an exclusive behind the scenes feature celebrating the designer's 45 years in the fashion industry.
-
3. Deyn Valentino premiere 17/03/09The premiere saw some of the biggest names in film and fashion come together, as models, designers and actors alike turned out to watch the film. Agyness Deyn eschewed her usual preference for scene-stealing, off-beat ensembles, instead opting for a sweeping velvet gown — very demure, very ladylike (and very Valentino.) But a little injection of the supermodel's unique style still shone through, in the form of a high-shine silver cuff and clutch, and electric blue nail varnish.
-
4. Hathaway Valentino premiere 17/03/09Valentino Garavani was delighted to greet Anne Hathaway outside with a gentlemanly kiss on the hand, before escorting her into the venue. Anne, who appears in the documentary, was wrapped-up warm in a classic cream dress coat, teamed with embellished clutch and matching bejewelled heels. The actress whipped off the coat once she was inside to reveal a slinky ruched Valentino dress with asymmetric neckline.
-
5. Posen Valentino premiere 17/03/09A film celebrating the career of the master couturier naturally drew in a host of fellow designers. Zac Posen arrived at the stylish New York venue sporting a coral jumper, cream blazer and natty polka-dot scarf. The film follows the last two years of Valentino's time at the helm of the fashion house he created and concequently lead to stratospheric levels of success.
-
6. Danes Dancy Valentino premiere 17/03/09Claire Danes was resplendent in a pistachio green frock with a single silver flower snaking up the bodice, which was from Valentino's last self-designed couture collection. The Stardust actress accessorised with luxe blonde waves, a perfectly pink pout and her equally beautiful fiancé Hugh Dancy. The pair, who only got engaged last month, were looking every inch the smitten couple at the fashionable premiere.
-
7. Paltrow Danner Valentino premiere 17/03/09
Making the evening a family affair was Gwyneth Paltrow, who was accompanied by mum Blythe Danner for the evening. The pair were sporting mother-and-daughter matching black frocks to the premiere, posing for snaps together on the red carpet. After the film, Gwynnie joined the other VIP guests at a lavish sit-down dinner at NY eaterie The Oak Rooms — including her close friend Madonna, who opted out of walking the red carpet with the other celebrity guests.
-
8. Christensen Valentino premiere 17/03/09All eyes were on Helena Christensen as she swept into the fashion fabulous gathering. The InStyle cover girl was on top form in a black one-shouldered gown with diagonal panels of material and a pretty waist-cinching belt.
-
9. Rocha Valentino premiere 17/03/09The red carpet became a runway as the likes of Coco Rocha placed their fashionable feet upon it. Fresh from the catwalks during fashion month, the flame-haired supermodel was looking perfectly-put together in a Jason Wu printed skirt and maroon thin-knit top ensemble.
-
10. Iman Wu Valentino premiere 17/03/09Chanel Iman arrived in a flurry of feathers alongside Jason Wu. The statuesque model towered over the diminutive designer, and was looking impeccably stylish in a midnight blue skirt, feathered gilet and vertiginous platforms.
-
11. Kurkova Valentino premiere 17/03/09Karolina Kurkova followed in the footsteps of fellow models Agyness and Helena, and also opted for a chic black dress at the premiere. Guests sat down to watch the fashionable film, which had received standing ovations from audiences when it was first screened at the Toronto and Venice film festivals last year.
-
12. Herrera Valentino premiere 17/03/09Carolina Herrera was another world-renowned designer to grace the premiere, and was all smiles for the patiently waiting press. Valentino: The Last Emperor, directed by Matt Tyrnauer, was shot between 2005 and 2007, and provides an intriguing behind the scenes, all-access view of Valentino’s last years as the head of his fashion house – from business lunches, to dress fittings and lavish parties.
-
13. Danes Madonna Paltrow Valentino premiere 17/03/09The night was far from over after the premiere, as all the guests made their way to the after party at the distinguished Plaza hotel. And who wouldn't want to be sat at the head table with this lovely lot? Claire Danes, Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow joined Valentino for an undoubtedly delish sit down dinner, served up on a very appropriate (very Valentino) red tablecloth.
-
14. Marino Chapman Valentino premiere 17/03/09
Also putting in an appearance at the star-studded after party were Peter Marino and Georgina Chapman. The designer duo were having a good old catch up over a glass of vino at the Plaza hotel, with Georgina looking particularly glamorous in a sparkling black Marchesa mini-dress with feathered hem.
Paltrow Valentino premiere 17/03/09
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018