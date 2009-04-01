The master of red carpet dressing, Valentino Garavani welcomed a whole host of his most famous friends and fans to the premiere of Valentino:The Last Emperor — a documentary detailing the last two years of his time at the head of his iconic fashion house. And for a designer that's spent years dressing the cream of Hollywood, no less than the starriest of guests were in attendance. The man of the night arrived with long-time friend Gwyneth Paltrow on his arm, who was sporting a chic black cape over a strapless LBD (Valentino, naturally.)