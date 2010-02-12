5 Mar 2018
Valentine's Day London Premiere
1. Valentines Day Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
Not only are Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore soulmates, but their outfits also compliment each other perfectly! Both looked super-sophisticated, and Demi braved the chill in a stunning black and white dressed with flower bow and lace detailing.
2. Valentines Day Jessica
Jessica Alba stole the limelight in her checked Prada dress and sexy blue peep-toe lace-up ankle boots by Miu Miu.
3. Valentines Day Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher looked totally gorgeous suited and booted in a sharp grey suit and brown jumper.
TAKE A LOOK AT THE VALENTINES DAY TRAILER HERE!!
4. news 120210 jessica alba
5. Valentines Day Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher happily appeased his gushing fans by signing a sea of autographs.
6. Valentines Day Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts wrapped up in a chic black coat as she braved the cold for her fans.
7. Valentines Day Emma Roberts
Nothing says effortless red carpet glamour like an understated LBD and killer heels and Emma Roberts really pulled it off. She teamed her look with a twinkling Swarovski clutch bag.
8. Valentines Day Emma Roberts, Ashton Kutcher and Jessica Alba
Ever the gentleman, Ashton Kutcher happily posed with co-stars Emma Roberts and Jessica Alba.
9. Valentines Day Jessica Alba and Ashton Kutcher
‘Wow, nice shoes Jessica!’ We couldn’t agree more…
10. Valentines Day Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizando kept it smart and simple in all black at the premiere of Valentine’s Day.
11. Valentines Day Topher Grace
Aww, Topher Grace is all grown up! And looking very dashing, we must say…
12. Valentines Day The Saturdays
Party girls The Saturday’s looked every bit red carpet glam at the Valentine’s Day premiere.
13. Valentines Day Tamara Ecclestone
It takes a brave woman to wear a minidress in February but Tamara Ecclestone pulled it off in sexy black and white monochrome teamed with killer red heels.
14. Valentines Day Hofit Golan
Sexy socialite Hofit Golan looked stunning in a pink silk and satin grey strapless chiffon dress teamed with black peep-toed heels and cute clutch.
15. Valentines Day Dionne Bromfield
Dionne Bromfield (Amy Winehouse’s Goddaughter) looked right at home on the red carpet in a cute purple dress with feather detailing.
