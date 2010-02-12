5 Mar 2018
Valentine's Day LA Premiere
-
1. VALENTINES LA Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
Aww. Too-cute couple Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were seriously stylish and seriously smitten.
-
2. VALENTINES LA Bradley Cooper
Whoah! Bradley Cooper was hot, hot, hot, at the Valentine's Day LA premiere in a perfect-fit grey pinstripe suit with a silk silver shirt.
-
3. VALENTINES LA Jessica Alba
Work it, girl! Jessica Alba was electric in her peacock-print Proenza Schouler minidress and matching power platforms. We love the new hairdo and chunky cuff stacking, too.
-
4. VALENTINES LA Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel worked romantic ruffles by Oscar de la Renta and the one-shoulder trend on the red carpet at the Valentine's Day LA premiere - and topped it off with a side-styled updo.
-
5. VALENTINES LA Anne Hathaway
We were blown away by Anne Hathaway when she stepped out onto the red carpet in this navy feathered Marchesa dress and Georgina Chapman for Garrard earrings. The slick updo and red lippie were the final touches of perfection at the LA premiere of Valentine's Day.
-
6. VALENTINES LA Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts
Julia Roberts took to the red carpet with her niece Emma. Both ladies star in the new movie, and both ladies dazzled at its premiere in LA! Emma opted for a bejewelled white minidress, while Julia was classic in a stylish LBD.
-
7. VALENTINES LA Jennifer Garner
Wow! Jennifer Garner really knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and she was totally fab at the Valentine's Day premiere in a Valentino pre-fall 2010 strapless dress with a lace overlay. Not only was her dress stunning, the loose waves and apricot cheeks were divine, too.
-
8. VALENTINES LA Taylor Lautner
Twilight hottie Taylor Lautner was razor-sharp in his grey suit and black shirt combo.
-
9. VALENTINES LA Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Garner
Let us in on the joke! Jennifer Garner and Ashton Kutcher had a good ol' giggle as they caught up at the Valentine's Day LA premiere.
-
10. VALENTINES LA Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba surely set jaws plummeting all over the place in this stunning Proenza Schouler emerald-green minidress and eye-catching platforms. Hubby Cash Warren is one lucky man!
-
11. VALENTINES LA Demi Moore
Age-defying Demi Moore was simply stunning in white Chanel Couture.
-
12. VALENTINES LA Jewel
How pretty? Jewel worked summer's coral on the Valentine's Day red carpet, and we're just loving that floral one-shoulder detail.
-
13. VALENTINES LA Rebecca Gayheart
Mum-to-be Rebecca Gayheart showed how to do maternitywear in a black empire-line full-length gown with a pretty bow detail at the bust.
-
14. VALENTINES LA Patrick Dempsey
Working a classic Sherlock Holmes-style look, Patrick Dempsey smouldered as usual on the red carpet! We can totally see why his nickname's McDreamy.
VALENTINES LA Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
Aww. Too-cute couple Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were seriously stylish and seriously smitten.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018