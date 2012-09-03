Pixie Lott, Rita Ora, Diana Vickers, Alexandra Burke, Dionne Bromfield, Kelly Brook, Emma Bunton and Tulisa were just a few of the celebrity guests at V Festival 2012! See all the celebrity pictures and all the best festival fashion moments…
V Festival 2012
-
1. Pixie Lott at V Festival 2012
Pixie Lott dazzled on stage wearing a jewelled dress by Dolce & Gabbana at V Festival 2012.
-
2. Kelly Brook at V Festival 2012
Kelly Brook enjoyed the sunshine at V Festival 2012 teaming a floral dress with white boots.
-
3. Rita Ora at V Festival 2012
Rita Ora hit the stage at V Festival 2012 rocking red dungarees by Kim West with a black printed vest top and her trademark red lips.
-
4. Grace Woodward at V Festival 2012
Super-stylist Grace Woodward channeled an ultra-feminine festival style at V Festival 2012.
-
5. Alexandra Burke at V Festival 2012
Alexandra Burke looked casually cool in denim shorts and Dr.Martens at V Festival 2012
-
6. Diana Vickers at V Festival 2012
Diana Vickers proved that denim shorts are the perfect fashion staple for any festival wardrobe at V Festival 2012.
-
7. Gemma Chan at V Festival 2012
Actress Gemma Chang gave a masterclass in effortlessly cool festival fashion at V Festival 2012 - We love her look!
-
8. Caroline Flack at V Festival 2012
Xtra Factor star Caroline Flack stuck to her signature style in a super-short dungaree dress and tan wedges at V Festival 2012.
-
9. Tulisa Contostavlos at V Festival 2012
After her performance, Tulisa Contostavlos partied the night away at Virgin Media's Louder Lounge in denim shorts and a monochrome leotard at V Festival 2012.
-
10. Billie Piper at V Festival 2012
Billie Piper chilled out in the Virgin Media Louder Lounge wearing a kimono-style dress and obligatory shades at V Festival 2012.
-
11. Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor joined a host of stars in the VIP Louder Lounge at V Festival 2012.
-
12. Pixie Lott backstage at V Festival 2012
Pixie Lott swapped her jewelled Dolce & Gabbana dress for another stunning sequin frock to party backstage in Virgin Media's Louder Lounge at V Festival 2012.
-
13. Laura Whitmore at V Festival 2012
Laura Whitmore also rocked denim shorts to V Festival 2012. The MTV presenter accessorised her look with chunky black boots and shades.
-
14. Emeli Sande at V Festival 2012
Emeli Sande hit the stage at V Festival 2012 rocking a denim jacket with a quiff hairstyle.
-
15. Bo Bruce at V Festival 2012
The Voice star Bo Bruce must have taken festival fashion notes from Diane Kruger and Kate Bosworth, rocking a maxi skirt with a simple vest top, statement jewellery and aviator sunglasses.
-
16. Francesca Hull at V Festival 2012
Made In Chelsea's Francesca Hull dressed down her super-glam sequin dress with wellies and a ponytail hairstyle at V Festival 2012
-
17. Emma Bunton at V Festival 2012
Emma Bunton blended in with the stylish festival revellers at V Festival 2012 and had us lusting over her Mulberry bag!
-
18. Tulisa Contostavlos at V Festival 2012
Tulisa Contostavlos worked an Aztec-print bodycon dress with a leather waistcoat as she performed her latest single Live It Up at V Festival 2012.
-
19. Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy at V Festival 2012
Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy made one of their first public appearances since rejoining as a band at V Festival 2012.
-
20. Kaya Scodelaria at V Festival 2012
Skins star Kaya Scodelaria showed off her super-toned midriff in a crop top and leather shorts at V Festival 2012.
-
21. Dionne Bromfield at V Festival 2012
Singing sensation Dionne Bromfield looked pretty in pink wearing multi-coloured stripes at V Festival 2012.
-
22. Zoe Hardman at V Festival 2012
Zoe Hardman shoed off her svelte figure in short denim shorts adorned with a printed vest top and suede ankle boots, adding a a colour pop clutch bag to add interest.
-
23. Michelle Keegan at V Festival 2012
Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan hit V Festival 2012 working a denim shirt dress with pink wellies and a hot pink mac.
-
24. Zara Martin at V Festival 2012
Zara Martin looked casually cool in short shorts by Mink Pink and and black boots at V Festival 2012.
-
25. Amber Atherton at V Festival 2012
Made In Chelsea’s Amber Atherton worked denim shorts with a Chanel motif vest top and strappy wedges at V Festival 2012.
-
26. Lydia Bright at V Festival 2012
TOWIE star Lydia Bright swapped the body con party dresses for an oversized T-shirt dress at V Festival 2012.
-
27. Emma Bunton, Jade Jones and Leigh Francis at V Festival 2012
Emma Bunton lapped up the backstage hospitality in the Virgin Media Louder Lounge with Jade Jones and Leigh Francis at V Festival 2012.
