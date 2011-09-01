5 Mar 2018
V Festival 2011
1. Rihanna
One of the headline acts for Sunday, singing sensation Rihanna appeared on stage in sexy fishnet tights, distressed denim shorts and a crop Union Jack tee, working the excited audience during her performance.
2. Tulisa
As if the X Factor wasn't keeping her busy enough, N-Dubz singer Tulisa hit the stage in Chelmsford working an animal print one-shouldered mini dress and ultra slick ponytail.
3. Jameela Jamil
T4 presenter Jameela Jamil channelled some fun festival vibes in her digital printed bandeau dress, trilby and ankle boots.
4. Jessie J
Packing some purple punch with her hair and tribal neon with her playsuit, Jessie J was her usual vibrant self as she performed at V Festival in Hylands Park.
5. Chloe Moretz
Posing backstage in the Virgin Media Louder Lounge, Kick-Ass star Chloe perfected the throw-on cool festival style, wearing an oversized check shirt with black shorts and buckle boots.
6. The Saturdays
The Saturdays hit the stage at V Festival in Hylands Park in a flurry of matching outfits, treating fans to a selection of their top tunes.
7. Rihanna
Sizzling in denim mini shorts and flying the flag for Britain on her tee, Rihanna didn't disappoint the cheering crowd at V Festival as she performed tracks from her new album. The singer later joined Eminem on stage, who closed the festival on Sunday evening.
8. Rupert Grint
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint hit V Festival for another year with his closest friends. The actor went for a bold Queen of Hearts printed tee and skinny jeans.
9. Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott at V Festival
10. Douglas booth
Actor and model Douglas enjoyed the sunshine as he hit V Festival with friends. The Great Expectations star kept his cool in denim shorts, a pared-down shirt and trilby.
11. KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall showed fans some serious music prowess on stage at V Festival in Hylands Park. Check out her cool dip-dyed tresses!
12. Cara Delevigne
Cara Delevigne at V Festival 2011
13. The Inbetweeners
The Inbetweeners cast at V Festival 2011
14. Daisy Lowe and Matt Smith
Daisy Lowe and Matt Smith at V Festival 2011
15. Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe at V Festival 2011
16. Katy B
Flame-haired beauty Katy B did some uber fringing with her sparkly jacket as she headlined at V Festival.
17. Rihanna
Rihanna owned the stage at V Festival in Hylands Park, working sizzling hotpants with a denim cropped shirt and her fierce auburn ringlets.
18. Jessie J
Jessie J didn't let her injured foot keep her spirits down. Working a sizzling dominatrix look the stunning singer posed seductively on a sofa and treated fans at Weston Park to her top hits, even managing a few dance moves.
19. The Saturdays
The sizzling Saturdays strutted their stuff on stage at V Festival in Weston Park.
20. Johnny Borrel
Razorlight's Johnny Borrell seranaded fans in Hylands Park to the band's tunes working an unusual military jacket adorned with safety pins.
21. Imelda May
Retro singer Imelda May was rockabilly chic in a vibrant black and yellow striped dress, with her trademark blonde quiff.
22. Olly Murs
Olly Murs took time out of the Xtra Factor to hit the stage in his native Essex, to treat V fans to his tunes.
23. David Gandy
David Gandy at V Festival 2011
24. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding rocked a Rokit Vintage fringed jacket to take to the stage at V Festival.
25. Dionne Bromfield
Dionne Bromfield at V Festival 2011
26. Joey Essex and Joe McElderry
Joey Essex and Joe McElderry at V Festival 2011
27. Nicolas Hoult
Nicolas Hoult at V Festival 2011
28. Tulisa Contostavlos
Tulisa Contostavlos at V Festival 2011
29. Bip Ling
Bip Ling at V Festival 2011
30. Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke at V Festival 2011
31. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding at V Festival 2011
32. Shingai Shoniwa
Shingai Shoniwa at V Festival 2011
33. Nick Grimshaw, Caroline Flack and Jameela Jamil
Nick Grimshaw, Caroline Flack and Jameela Jamil at V Festival 2011
34. Billie Piper
Billie Piper at V Festival 2011
