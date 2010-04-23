5 Mar 2018
US Weekly Hot Hollywood Party
1. US Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is on fire! After a seriously stylish week promoting her new movie The Back-Up Plan, the actress stepped out at US Weekly's Hot Hollywood party last night looking super-sexy in a glittering gold checked mini with voluminous locks. Party perfect.
2. US Luke Worrall and Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne arrived at the US Weekly Hot Hollywood party in a curve-clinging LBD and peep-toe heels, while her beau Luke Worrall was dapper in a suit and bow-tie.
3. US Anna Kendrick
Twilight star Anna Kendrick was so classy yet so sexy in a sea-blue water-print minidress with exquisite cut-out T-bar sandals.
4. US Nicole Scherzinger
There was a lot of flesh being flashed at last night's US Weekly bash, and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger turned up the temp in a ruched hot-pink, skintight mini with matching lips.
5. US Katharine McPhee
Actress Katharine McPhee worked this season's nude trend in a pretty ruffled shift.
6. US Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony kept close to his beautiful wife at the US Weekly Hot Hollywood party and, when she looks like that, who can blame him?
7. US Alyson Hannigan
American Pie star Alyson Hannigan was uber-elegant in a cute cornflower-blue strapless dress with on-trend nude heels and a striking statement choker with gorgeous jade stones.
8. US Audrina Patridge
The one-shoulder wonder is still a firm favourite with the celeb set, and The Hills star Audrina Patridge worked it to sexy effect in a blush-pink ruched number.
9. US Stephanie Pratt
The Hills star Stephanie Pratt rocked up looking ready to party in a navy mini with a sweetheart neckline.
10. US Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow was channelling two summer 2010 trends at the US Weekly Hot Hollywood party: florals and maxi style. Cute.
11. US Lady Victoria Hervey
Lady Victoria Hervey was pretty in a sky-blue maxidress, which she topped off with a chunky long necklace.
12. US Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna showed off her curves in a candy-pink bandage dress and strappy nude heels.
13. US Luke Worrall and Kelly Osbourne
In case we were in any doubt, Kelly Osbourne made it clear that she was wearing an LBD!
