5 Mar 2018
Up Premiere, Cannes Film Festival
-
1. Aishwarya Rai and Elizabeth Banks Up Premiere 14/05/09
The 62nd Cannes Film Festival has been blighted with media reports of cut-backs, down-sizing and cancelled parties. However, if yesterday's opening ceremony is anything to go by, there's going to be plenty of gorgeous gowns and glittering gems to keep us very much entertained. Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai joined Elizabeth Banks on the red carpet for the premiere of Pixar film, Up, with both girls dressed to wow in Roberto Cavalli and Armani Prive respectively.
-
2. Elizabeth Banks Up premiere 14/05/09
Elizabeth Banks teamed her scarlet Armani Prive gown with a classic Hollywood hairdo. Her blonde locks were side-parted and curled into vintage style waves which moved to show a glimpse of the glittering diamond earrings she was wearing. And it seems we weren't the only ones impressed by Elizabeth's 'do; Aishwarya admired them on the red carpet too!
-
3. Michele Civetta and Asia Argento Up premiere 14/05/09
Italian actress Asia Argento joins the long list of cinematic luminaries to have the honour of being on Cannes jury, and she proudly walked the red carpet with her husband Michele Civetta on her arm. Asia is a familiar face on French and Italian cinema screens, but you may recognise her from Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette in which she appeared alongside Kirsten Dunst.
-
4. Asia Argento Up premiere 14/05/09
As part of film festival's revered jury, Asia Argento is going to be photographed in a lot of dresses over the coming ten days. Hopefully she started as she means to go on as this Giorgio Armani Prive gown has serious wow factor. The silk pagoda-style dress featured an oriental-inspired floral motif which shimmered with Swarovski crystals over the bodice.
-
5. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Up premiere 14/05/09
Aishwarya Rai was joined by her husband Abhishek Bachcahan on the red carpet. In perfect Bollywood style, the couple colour-coordinated their outfits with Abhishek donning a bright white tux and bow tie to compliment Aishwarya's strapless Cavalli gown.
-
6. Shu Qi and Asia Argento Up premiere 14/05/09
Chinese actress Shu Qui teamed up with Asia Argento for a snap at the Up premiere. Pixar animated Up, was the film chosen to open the festival and it's the first time an animated movie has been bestowed with this honour.
-
7. Tilda Swinton Up premiere 14/05/09
Ever the fashion adventurer, Tilda Swinton donned a Haider Ackermann number for the Up red carpet.
