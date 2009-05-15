The 62nd Cannes Film Festival has been blighted with media reports of cut-backs, down-sizing and cancelled parties. However, if yesterday's opening ceremony is anything to go by, there's going to be plenty of gorgeous gowns and glittering gems to keep us very much entertained. Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai joined Elizabeth Banks on the red carpet for the premiere of Pixar film, Up, with both girls dressed to wow in Roberto Cavalli and Armani Prive respectively.