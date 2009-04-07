5 Mar 2018
Two Lovers Screening, New York
-
1. Paltrow Phoenix Shaw Two Lovers 11/02/09The three leadings stars of the film, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joaquin Phoenix and Vinessa Shaw, gathered together at the screening to promote the flick in New York. Two Lovers deals with the lost, vulnerable Leonard who is battling with depression (Joaquin) and who has to choose between his two lovers — the safe and comforting Sandra (Vinessa) or the troubled but passionate Michelle (Gwyneth).
-
2. Paltrow Phoenix Two Lovers 11/02/09Joaquin Phoenix made a somewhat surprise appearance at the Two Lovers screening in New York, accompanying co-star Gwyneth Paltrow to the red carpet event. The actor-come-rapper has been avoiding the promotional tour of the film, choosing to miss previous premieres and screenings, having recently announced his retirement from acting to focus on his new career path — hip hop music.
-
3. Grey Paltrow Two Lovers 11/02/09All eyes were on Gwyneth Paltrow at the New York screening as she rocked up to the red carpet in some fashion-forward leather shorts — a far cry from the ladylike silk Calvin Klein dress she sported to the Saks Fifth Avenue Unforgettable Evening Party the night before. Gwynnie posed for snaps on the carpet with Two Lovers director James Grey.
-
4. Duff Two Lovers 11/02/09Hilary Duff played it casual at the New York screening in wide-flare jeans teamed with a ruffle-front fitted black jacket — a wise move considering the chilly temperatures outside. The actress flashed her dazzling smile at the waiting press, and completed the look with a youthful ponytail — one of Hollywoods latest hot hair trends.
-
5. Amurri Two Lovers 11/02/09
Eva Amurri was chic at the premiere in a light grey swing jacket, wide-legged trousers and an oversized metallic clutch. The young actress — whose mother is Susan Sarandon — was one of the many famous faces to attend the screening presented by The Cinema Society and Salvatore Ferragamo.
-
6. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 01/04/09Ginnifer hit the Hair revival on Broadway in an effortless bat-wing dress that was cinched at the waist to show off her tiny waist. The He's Just Not That Into You actress finished off the look with black platform sandals and a perfectly-coiffed long bob, of course.
-
7. Palermo Two Lovers 11/02/09Expect to see a whole lot more of Olivia Palermo this year as she hits our screens alongside The Hill's Whitney Port in MTVs latest trash TV must-see, The City. The New York socialite works alongside Whit in the Diane Von Furstenberg press office in New York. There will be more of the same Hills style fun just with even more fashion. Hurrah!
-
8. Paltrow Two Lovers 11/02/09Gwyneth Paltrow wowed the gathered crowds by turning up to the screening in black leather shorts, teamed with a gold lamé top, tailored blazer and grey lace-up booties. It's so refreshing to see celebs who aren't afraid to be a bit fearless with their fashion. Bravo Gwynnie!
-
9. Momsen Two Lovers 11/02/09Gossip Girl Taylor Momsen braved the New York chill in a tight black mircro-mini dress and a pair of shocking pink peep toes. The young actress is currently in talks with film makers to remake BBC's 1980s TV series, Cavegirl, into a feature film. Robin and Barry Gibb are rumoured to be working on the soundtrack of the movie, which will be about teenage traumas in the Stoneage. Just like Gossip Girl really, just different clothes!
-
10. Affleck Two Lovers 11/02/09Casey Affleck was also present at the screening, rather unusually armed with a video camera. The younger Affleck brother is currently directing a documentary about his close friend and brother-in-law Joaquin Phoenix, and his change in career path from acting to music. Casey married Joaquin's sister Summer Phoenix back in 2006 after the actor introduced the two.
-
11. Stipe Two Lovers 11/02/09Is it us or did the Two Lovers screening turn into a battle of the beards between Joaquin Phoenix and Michael Stipe? Sporting some rather impressive facial hair, the REM frontman came to the New York screening of Joaquin and Gwyneth's film to support his pal, Gwynnie.
-
12. Vodianova Two Lovers 11/02/09A shiny quilted jacket atop a sleek drawstring LBD, with the tiniest glimpse of some brightly coloured jewels made for a perfectly chic but cosy outfit for Natalia Vodianova. The model-come-designer recently showed her debut collection for European high-street giant Etam called Natalia Vodianova for Etam in Paris.
-
13. Christensen Two Lovers 11/02/09How does Helena Christensen do it? Midwinter in New York and the supermodel is still a-glow. Wearing an outfit comprising various shades of nude, Helena is totally on trend.
