Gossip Girl Taylor Momsen braved the New York chill in a tight black mircro-mini dress and a pair of shocking pink peep toes. The young actress is currently in talks with film makers to remake BBC's 1980s TV series, Cavegirl, into a feature film. Robin and Barry Gibb are rumoured to be working on the soundtrack of the movie, which will be about teenage traumas in the Stoneage. Just like Gossip Girl really, just different clothes!