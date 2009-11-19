5 Mar 2018
Twilight New Moon Premiere
-
1. 171109 Kristen Stewart at New Moon
Kristen Stewart changed from her usual rock-chick look and went for a glamorous designer gown for her red carpet appearance.
-
2. 171109 Robert Pattinson and Emile de ravin New Moon
Robert Pattinson posed for a photo with his Remember Me co-star Emilie De Ravin.
-
3. 171109 Cat Deeley Jack Huston from back New Moon
Cat Deeley and Jack Houston looked picture perfect as they posed for photographs on the red carpet. We love Cat’s shiny metallic dress and Hollywood-glam hair.
-
4. 171109 Stephanie Meyer New Moon
Author of the Twilight series, Stephanie Meyer, attended the New Moon premiere in a floor-length gown with lashings of red lipstick.
-
5. 171109 Robert Pattinson New Moon
Heartthrob Robert Pattinson teamed his Gucci suit with highlighted locks and his winning smile for the New Moon premiere.
-
6. 171109 Kristen Stewart side on New Moon
Kristen Stewart looked ultra-glam and feminine for the New Moon premiere in LA. She wore a floor-length Oscar de la Renta tulle strapless gown with her hair in the usual just-done style.
-
7. 171109 Robert Pattinson with fan New Moon
Robert Pattinson signed a fans Twilight towel while at the New Moon premiere.
-
8. 171109 Taylor Lautner New Moon
Taylor Lautner flashed his pearly whites at photographers on the red carpet. Taylor who plays werewolf Jacob Black wore a navy Calvin Klein suit and skinny tie.
-
9. 171109 Cat Deeley Jack Huston New Moon
Cat Deeley was all smiles as she walked the red carpet in a stunning metallic number.
-
10. 171109 Nikki Reed New Moon
Nikki Reed, who plays Rosalie Cullen, looked glam in a grey, bubble-hemline Burberry dress with Christian Louboutin heels.
-
11. 171109 Kristen Stewart New Moon
Kristen Stewart looked stunning in her floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown.
-
12. 171109 Kellan Lutz New Moon
Kellan Lutz, star of 90210 and Emmett Cullen in New Moon, looked dashing in a classic Armani suit.
-
13. 171109 Jennifer Love Hewitt New Moon
Jennifer Love-Hewitt looked adorable on the red carpet in a figure-hugging little black dress and peep-toe ankle boots.
-
14. 171109 Kristin Stewart and Taylor Lautner New Moon
Kristen Stewart posed for photographs with co-star Taylor Lautner. Kristen dazzled in a floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown while Taylor went for a sleek Calvin Klein suit.
-
15. 171109 Emma Roberts New Moon
Taylor Lautner’s co-star in Valentine’s Day, Emma Roberts, looked cute and casual in skinny black jeans and navy sequin jacket.
-
16. 171109 Emile deRavin New Moon
Former Lost star, and Robert Pattinson’s co-star in Remember Me, Emilie De Ravin, teamed a floaty one-shouldered grey dress with black ankle boots and curly locks for the New Moon premiere.
171109 Kristen Stewart at New Moon
Kristen Stewart changed from her usual rock-chick look and went for a glamorous designer gown for her red carpet appearance.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018