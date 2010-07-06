5 Mar 2018
Twilight: Eclipse LA Premiere
1. ECLIPSE 250610 Rob Kristen Taylor
Top trio: The three hottest stars of Twilight: Eclipse looked youthful, glam and gorgeous as they posed for pics at the Nokia Plaza in LA.
2. TWILIGHT Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson was razor-sharp in his maroon Gucci suit as he posed for pics on the black carpet at the LA premiere of Twilight: Eclipse.
3. ECLIPSE 250610 Kristen full length
Work it! Kristen Stewart wowed in her one-sleeved all-over embellished cream-coloured minidress by Elie Saab.
4. ECLIPSE 250610 Ashley Greene
Draped dove-grey Alexis Mabille was the gorgeous choice of dress for Ashley Greene, who looked stunning as usual at the Twilight: Eclipse LA premiere.
5. ECLIPSE 250610 Dakota
Dakota Fanning worked her favourite colour, nude, at the Twilight: Eclipse LA premiere, and teamed her feminine one-shouldered frock by Elie Saab with fierce studded heels.
6. ECLIPSE 250610 Anna Kendrick
Golden moment! Anna Kendrick glowing in a gorgeous ruffled Marchesa mini.
7. ECLIPSE 250610 Nikki Reed
Stunning. Nikki Reed stepped out in a feathery ice-blue Marchesa dress with an appliquéd sheer bodice.
8. ECLIPSE 250610 Peter and Jennie
Peter Facinelli, who plays Carlisle Cullen in the movie, attended the Twilight: Eclipse LA premiere with his Beverly Hills 90210 star wife, Jennie Garth.
9. ECLIPSE 250610 Lily Collins
Phil Collins' daughter Lily Collins had us gushing over her nude draped frock by Burberry and cutout black shoe boots.
10. ECLIPSE 250610 Jaime King
Jaime King was so-stylish in her soft grey draped dress from Burberry- very romantic.
11. ECLIPSE 250610 Kellan Lutz
That's what we call multi-tasking: signing your autograph (without looking) and posing for a pic! That Kellan Lutz is not just a pretty face...
12. ECLIPSE 250610 Kristen and fans
Say cheese! Kristen mingled with the hordes of fans who's camped out for days to see the arrival of the stars at the Twilight: Eclipse LA premiere.
13. ECLIPSE 250610 Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner captured our hearts at the LA premiere with his perfect-fit grey suit and that sexy macho side lean!
14. ECLIPSE 250610 Rob Kristen animated
Hey, I know I'm ultra-glamorous, but you still look good! Kristen may have been explaining that it's a girl's prerogative to steal the limelight on the red carpet!
15. ECLIPSE 250610 Peter Stefani
Peter Facinelli caught up with the Twilight Eclipse writer, Stephanie Meyer, at the LA premiere.
16. TWILIGHT Kristen and Rob looking
The look of love! How cute is this pic of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, both beaming from ear-to-ear, at the Twilight: Eclipse LA premiere.
17. ECLIPSE 250610 Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed was more than happy to pose for pics with adoring fans.
18. ECLIPSE 250610 Elizabeth Reaser Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed worked an on-trend and very pretty ice-blue feathered mini, while Elizabeth Reaser dared to bare in a shorter-than-short lacy micro-mini and Louboutin heels. Gorgeous, ladies!
19. ECLIPSE 250610 Jack and Kellan
Mr Cat Deeley, Jack Huston, enjoyed a man hug with Twilight star Kellan Lutz, who was dapper in a black suit and skinny tie.
20. ECLIPSE 250610 Elizabeth Reaser
That's what we call short and sexy! Elizabeth Reaser wowed on the black carpet in a sheer lacy micro-mini and Louboutin peep-toes.
21. ECLIPSE 250610 Bryce Dallas Howard
We adored Bryce Dallas Howard in her stunning golden full-length gown. The colour complemented her rich auburn locks, and we love how she worked contrasting bold lips.
22. ECLIPSE 250610 christian
Christian Serratos, who plays Angela Weber, channelled the 'new' on-trend dress length, also seen recently on Alexa Chung, the just-above-the-ankle style. Her pretty dress featured a boned corset, and she teamed it with the same studded heels that Dakota Fanning chose to wear too.
23. ECLIPSE 250610 Charlie Bewley
Charlie Bewley had girls hearts a-flutter in a sexy black suit and grey shirt.
24. Twi prem kristen
Kristen Stewart showed off the striking cutaway detail on the back of her embellished Elie Saab mini.
25. ECLIPSE 250610 Jackson Rathbone
Jackson Rathbone, a baddie vampire in Twilight: Eclipse, smouldered for the camera in his grey suit and black shirt combo.
26. ECLIPSE 250610 Marisa Miller
Victoria's Secret model Marisa Miller worked an embellished navy minidress.
27. ECLIPSE 250610 Lance Bass
Singer Lance Bass was smart in a sheeny grey suit.
28. ECLIPSE 250610 Rob Kristen
R-Patz and Kristen made a picture-perfect pair at the Nokia Plaza in LA, where the Twilight: Eclipse premiere was held.
29. ECLIPSE 250610 Julia Jones
Julia Jones, who plays Leah Clearwater, was pretty-pretty in a silver beaded dress and nude patent pumps.
30. twi prem LA bryce
Bryce Dallas Howard teamed her golden floral appliquéd dress with a gorgeous half-up do and raspberry lips.
31. ECLIPSE 250610 Jennifer Love Hewitt
Wow. Jennifer Love Hewitt showcased her sun-kissed pins in a lace lantern-shaped frock, which she brightened up with a flash of bold pink lippie.
32. ECLIPSE 250610 Justin Chon
Twilight star Justin Chon showed off his bleached-blonde locks as she mingled with fans.
33. twi prem rob and taylor
The boys! Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner made it very difficult to decide who was hotter! The jury's still out...
34. ECLIPSE 250610 Rodriguez
Baseball star Alex Rodriguez was groomed and polished in an immaculate suit and aviator shades.
35. ECLIPSE 250610 McCord
AnnaLynne McCord opted for a Champagne-coloured strapless dress with a ruffled hemline and matching mesh Christian Louboutin heels.
36. ECLIPSE 250610 Kardashian
Kim Kardashian graced the red carpet with her sister Kourtney, and step sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
37. ECLIPSE 250610 Gill
Twilight star Gill Birmingham was unique in a military-style jacket and smart trousers.
38. ECLIPSE 250610 Lily Collins
Lily Collins chatted away to a pal at the Twilight: Eclipse after party. Love how she's matched her nails to her dress with this season's top colour, greige.
39. ECLIPSE 250610 after party Rob Kristen
Kristen Stewart swapped her stunning Elie Saab dress for comfy jeans and brogues as she enjoyed the after party with co-star Robert Pattinson.
40. ECLIPSE 250610 lautner Reed
Taylor Lautner and Nikki Reed couldn't have looked more picture-perfect at the premiere after party if they tried.
41. ECLIPSE 250610 Nikki Reed afterparty
Glamazon! Nikki Reed was still wowing - and we were still loving that feathered dress - at the Twilight: Eclipse LA premiere after party.
42. ECLIPSE 250610 Jaime King
Jaime King was ultra-pretty as she chilled out at the after party with her hubby Kyle Newman.
43. ECLIPSE 250610 Taylor and fans
What a gent! Taylor Lautner posed for pics with fans at the after party. Cute.
44. Twilight Eclipse 230610 Stockholm, Kristen
Kristen Stewart showed off another sexy mini as she continued her promotion of Twilight: Eclipse in Stockholm yesterday. The star teamed her bejewelled Oscar de la Renta dress with fab Brian Atwood heels as she posed for pics with her co-star Taylor Lautner.
45. Twilight tour Kristen in Germany
Kristen proved that her travel wardrobe is really something to be envied, as she whipped out yet another stunning frock for the German stint of the Twilight: Eclipse promo tour. With her hair pinned back into her now signature slick updo, she showed off the pretty lattice back of her black Versace mini.
46. Twilight tour kstew and taylor germany
Kristen and Taylor have been jet-setting the world over for their Eclipse promo tour, but still looked to be having fun, as they posed together at a photocall in Germany.
47. twilight rome Kristen and Taylor
How smart do Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner look at the Rome premiere of Twilight: Eclipse? With Kristen's gorgeous Marchesa frock and Taylor's fine grey suit, it was only ever going to be a winning combo!
48. twilight rome Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart made one of her most stunning red carpet appearances at the Twilight: Eclipse Rome premiere in a ruffled, one-shouldered gown from Marchesa autumn 2010.
49. twilight rome Taylor
Flanked by an adoring crowd, Taylor Lautner looked ever-so-smart as he arrived at the Rome premiere of Twilight: Eclipse.
50. ECLIPSE 170610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart donned a tiered LBD with sheer panelling for a Twilight: Eclipse photo call in Rome - and we think she looked fab.
51. Twilight Saga: Eclipse Photos | Fashion | Kristen Stewart | Taylor Lautner | Rome
Gorgeous! Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were glowing as they posed for pics at the the Twilight: Eclipse film photo call in Rome. Cool leather jacket, Taylor!
52. ECLIPSE 160610 Cast
What a good-looking group! The Twilight: Eclipse co-stars all joined together on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show to promote the third installment in the film franchise - and everybody was on top fashion form!
53. ECLIPSE 160610 Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed was polished to perfection in her scarlet peplum Lela Rose dress, which she teamed with nude patent Jimmy Choos as she arrived at Jimmy Kimmel studios.
54. ECLIPSE 160610 Lautner and Kristen Stewart
Taylor Lautner was looking buff in a checked shirt and navy jacket as he arrived on stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live with co-star Kristen Stewart, who looked stunning in an Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress.
55. ECLIPSE 160610 Peter Facinelli
Peter Facinelli, who plays Dr Carlisle Cullen, waved for the cameras as he arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in navy jeans and matching jacket.
56. ECLIPSE 160610 Kristen and Rob
Kristen Stewart relaxed and giggled as she chatted away on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while sitting next to co-stars, including beau Robert Pattinson.
57. ECLIPSE 160610 Fanning Lautner
Dakota Fanning was cute in her ethereal nude chiffon baby doll dress, as she sat next to a jeans-clad Taylor Lautner on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
58. ECLIPSE 160610 Fanning
Before she changed into her cute nude chiffon frock for her Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, Dakota Fanning arrived at the studios in grey skinny jeans, a matching slouchy jumper and wooden platforms.
59. ECLIPSE 160610 Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene donned a grown-up two-tone Antonio Berardi frock for the Twilighters' group appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and kindly stopped to sign autographs for their adoring fans.
60. Kristen Stewart Photo | Press Conference | Photocall | Fashion | Celebrity Photos
Kristen Stewart was pretty in print in her cute minidress with a sheer lace neckline at Twilight: Eclipse's LA photo call.
61. Robert Pattinson Photo | Press Conference | Photocall | Fashion | Celebrity Photo
We're still loving Robert Pattinson's cropped hairdo! R-Patz looked hot in a mustard shirt over a white tee and jeans at Twilight: Eclipse's LA photo call.
62. Taylor Lautner Photo | Press Conference | Photocall | Fashion
Aww. What a cutie! Taylor Lautner got suited and booted in a charcoal suit for the Twilight: Eclipse photocall in LA.
63. Bryce Dallas Howard Photo | Press Conference | Photocall | Fashion
Bryce Dallas Howard worked overzised polka dots as she posed for pics at the LA Twilight: Eclipse photo call.
64. Kellan Lutz Photo | Press Conference | Photocall | Fashion
Back to brown! Kellan Lutz looked super-cute with a newly brown hairdo, and kept it simple at the Twlight: Eclipse LA photo call in a light grey shirt and tee.
65. twilight both in black
Kristen’s latest signature do seems to be this slicked back mini-bouffant, and in keeping with the gothic theme of the Twilight saga, she sported it with a bodycon black mini and matching glitzy heels, while Taylor kept it smart and simple.
66. Twilight tour Kristen in black
Making a quick change for the South Korea premiere of the latest edition to the Twilight saga, Kristen showed off her killer pins in a glitzy bodycon number and matching sparkly heels.
67. Twilight tour Taylor
Taylor Lautner scrubbed up well for the Eclipse premiere in South Korea in a very sharp suit.
68. Twilight tour tshirts
Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart were welcomed to Korea with some signed sports T-shirts, which they seemed mighty pleased with. The stars kept trying them out for size for later though, opting to stay smart in their matching black looks.
69. Twilight tour sydney harbour
The Twilight stars took some time out from their promotional tour to head to Sydney harbour for a jet boat tour, and strolled down to the dock armed with some stylish shades.
70. Kristen Stewart Photo | Twilight Eclipse Tour | Eclipse Promo Tour | Celebrity Photos
The Twilight stars kicked off their promo tour in Sydney, and leaving behind her macabre on-set wardrobe, Kristen went bright and bold in a canary-yellow skirt for an Eclipse event.
71. Twilight tour Kristen in yellow with Taylor
Kristen left Robert at home to hit the promo trail with warewolf co-star Taylor Lautner, and it seems the two have been consulting each other on their wardrobe dilemmas as they both opted for washed-out shades of grey.
72. Twilight tour Kristen in black with Taylor
Continuing on their promo trail, Twilight stunners Kristen and Taylor hit South Korea and wowed fans in matching monochrome for the photocall.
