Also attending the premiere was former InStyle cover girl Uma Thurman, who opted for a sleek tailored suit and ruffled shirt for the occasion. The statuesque actress has been selected to head the judging panel for the TFF alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Adrien Brody and Meg Ryan. “For me and people who enjoy films, Tribeca has been a major event for which all look forward to with major anticipation,” Uma said. “As a New Yorker, it's wonderful to see the impact it has on the city.”