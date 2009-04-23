5 Mar 2018
Tribeca Film Festival, New York
-
1. Portman Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
Natalie Portman and a whole host of stars flocked to Manhattan for the start of the Tribeca film festival. The Other Boleyn Girl actress arrived for the lavish Film Fellows welcome dinner on Tuesday night in this sweet ruffled frock and sporting softly curled locks. Natalie is at the festival to promote her latest venture MakingOf.com — a web portal that gives viewers a peek behind the scenes at the movies.
-
2. Wood Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
The film fest kicked off with the world premiere of Woody Allen's latest offering Whatever Works, starring the ever elegant Evan Rachel Wood. All eyes were on The Wrestler actress as she swept into the premiere showing off her dramatic strapless prom gown to full effect, which she teamed with fierce red nails, a sleek up-do and cute patterned clutch.
-
3. De Niro Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
Robert De Niro arrived at the Whatever Works premiere accompanied by his wife of 12 years Grace Hightower. The actor is the co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, which he set up in 2002 following the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, and the resulting damage to the TriBeCa neighbourhood in Manhattan.
-
4. Thurman Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
Also attending the premiere was former InStyle cover girl Uma Thurman, who opted for a sleek tailored suit and ruffled shirt for the occasion. The statuesque actress has been selected to head the judging panel for the TFF alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Adrien Brody and Meg Ryan. “For me and people who enjoy films, Tribeca has been a major event for which all look forward to with major anticipation,” Uma said. “As a New Yorker, it's wonderful to see the impact it has on the city.”
-
5. Olsen Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
Mary-Kate Olsen showcased her usual boho-chic style, walking the red carpet in a long camel suede coat, which she accessorised with an over-the-shoulder satchel, chunky workman boots and some oversized gold wrist candy. The actress is one of the 32 jurors at the festival, alongside other famous faces such as James Franco, Melissa Leo and Parker Posey.
-
6. Messing Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
Another A-lister to lend her support to the TFF was the lovely Debra Messing. Who ever said that redheads couldn’t wear red? The Will and Grace starlet shone in her vibrant poppy frock, teamed with gold strappy sandals and those glossy copper waves as she posed for snaps at the premiere and after-party.
-
7. Olsen Cooper Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
After the screening, the VIP guests were invited to a private after-party at luxe Manhattan hotel The Royalton. Mary-Kate Olsen whisked off her heavy coat at the party and sat down to enjoy a drink with Wedding Crasher’s actor Bradley Cooper.
-
8. Wood Cavill Tribeca Festival 22/04/09
It was a swift change for Evan Rachel Wood after arriving at the Royalton Hotel, as she swapped her ballgown for a sleek monochrome tux-style dress. The actress spent the evening chatting to another of her Whatever Works co-stars, Brit actor Henry Cavill. The film stars Larry David as an eccentric old man who gets tangled up with a younger woman, played by Evan.
