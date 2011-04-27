5 Mar 2018
Tribeca Film Festival 2011
-
1. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne cemented her style prowess at the Tribeca Film Festival in a gorgeous Chanel Spring 2011 dress. A simple up-do with her on-trend fringe showed off the delicate neck embellishments to perfection.
-
2. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts worked a modified Chanel Resort 2011 shift dress as she arrived at the Chanel 6th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York. The yellow satin strappy sandals added a pop of colour to the look.
-
3. Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes was positively sizzling in her spicy Gucci long-sleeved chiffon gown at the premiere of her new movie Last Night - showing as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. The ankle-grazing frock showed off her pretty nude Jimmy Choo sandals, while a slick of coral lippy balanced out the bright hue of the dress. Jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels completed Eva's glam look.
-
4. Miranda Kerr
Showing off her stunning new-mummy curves, Miranda Kerr wowed as she arrived at the Tribeca Film Festival. The yummy model worked a figure-hugging galaxy dress and added a hit of hot pink with her suede New Declic Christian Louboutin pumps. Her Lanvin arm-candy gave polished perfection to her perfect look.
-
5. Julia Roberts
Hollywood icons Julia Roberts and festival co-founder Robert De Niro posed for pics at the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival with Julia's older sister and actress Lisa Gillan Roberts. There for the premiere of Jesus Henry Christ - which she produced, Julia kept her look simple and chic in a black trench over skinny jeans.
-
6. Chloe Sevigny
Actress and fashion A-lister Chloe Sevigny worked a pretty Chanel lace dress with a Chanel handbag as she arrived at the Chanel 6th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner during Tribeca. A pop of red lippy and a slick up-do added a glamorous edge to her look.
-
7. Tribeca Film Festival 2011
Cosying up next his stunning wife Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom hit the red carpet at the Tribeca film festival for the premiere of his new movie The Good Doctor. What a stunning couple!
-
8. Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere showed off her gorgeous tan as she arrived at the Tribeca Film Festival for her movie Hoodwinked Too. She worked a gorgeous D&G black halter dress with frothy hem.
-
9. Ashley Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen worked their trademark cool and off-beat style as they arrived at the premiere of The Union as part of the Tribeca festival. Ashley wore a gorgeous navy embroidered dress from the twins' own label The Row while Mary-Kate went bright and bold in orange hued trews and a fur bolero jacket.
-
10. Kelly Osbourne
Kelly and Sharon Osbourne hit the red carpet for the premiere of God Bless Ozzy Osbourne at Tribeca. Kelly really worked her fab hourglass figure cinching-in her waist with an Agent Provocateur corset worn under a classic check Vivienne Westwood blazer. A Jean Paul Gaultier fishtail skirt and Miu Miu heels added the wow to Kelly's look.
-
11. Rachel Roy
Designer Rachel Roy went for this season's tailored look in a taupe boyfriend blazer worn over peach trews - all from her own line - as she attended the Last Night film premiere at Tribeca.
-
12. Zach Braff
Scrubs star Zach Braff looked super sharp as he arrived at the Chanel 6th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner for the Tribeca festival.
-
13. Nina Dobrev
Vampire Diaries beauty Nina Dobrev wowed as she arrived at the premiere of Last Night at the Tribeca festival. Working an Alice + Olivia embellished mini-dress under a blazer, the actress showed off her killer pins in a pair of Pour La Victorie Irina grey pumps.
-
14. Olivia Wilde
Tron actress Olivia Wilde showed off her willowy figure as she attended One For All at the Tribeca Film Festival's Shorts program. In a plunging A.L.C. dress embellished with Beatrice Grey jewellery, Olivia added height with Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels and a hit of shimmer with a Jimmy Choo clutch.
