Eva Mendes was positively sizzling in her spicy Gucci long-sleeved chiffon gown at the premiere of her new movie Last Night - showing as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. The ankle-grazing frock showed off her pretty nude Jimmy Choo sandals, while a slick of coral lippy balanced out the bright hue of the dress. Jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels completed Eva's glam look.