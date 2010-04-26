5 Mar 2018
Tribeca Film Festival
1. TRIBECA Hudson
Before she hit the red carpet at The Killer Inside Me premiere, Kate Hudson showed off a gorgeous cashmere and wool printed cape by Louis Vuitton.
-
2. TRIBECA Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba came over all hippy chick at The Killer Inside Me premiere in a tiered white maxidress with funky chunky gold accessories and tan summer platforms. Cool.
-
3. TRIBECA - Kate Hudson photo in Louis Vuitton
Wowser! We're loving Kate Hudson's old-school glam with a modern mini twist! The star donned a Louis Vuitton LBD, red lips and vintage waves for the premiere of The Killer Inside Me at the Tribeca Film Festival 2010.
-
4. TRIBECA Alba Hudson
Jessica Alba proved she's a real girl's girl as she helped protect Kate Hudson's dignity when her dress decided to have a Marilyn Monroe moment at The Killer Inside Me premiere.
-
5. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Dominic Cooper and Amanda Seyfried
Aww. Dominic Cooper and Amanda Seyfried made a super-smart - and super-cute - couple at the Letters to Juliet premiere. Sweet.
-
6. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Kirsten Dunst photo
Kirsten Dunst made her directorial debut at the Tribeca Film Festival with new movie, Between the Lines, and looked pretty, too, in a summery floral-print frock.
-
7. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Renee Zellweger and Forrest Whitaker
If Forrest Whitaker's smile is anything to go by, he approved of Renee Zellweger's new textured hairstyle, which she revealed at the My Own Love Song premiere.
-
8. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Cameron Diaz photo
Cameron Diaz was ultra-chic in a black Lanvin dress with beautiful nude heels at the Shrek Forever After premiere.
-
9. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - America Ferrera photo
America Ferrera looked fab in a crochet dress with a patent waist-cinching belt at the Letters to Juliet premiere.
-
10. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto photo
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto performed some hat tricks at the Monogamy movie premiere. Cool.
-
11. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Amanda Seyfried in Viktor & Rolf
We're in love with Amanda Seyfried's Viktor & Rolf ensemble at the Letters to Juliet premiere. The embellished jacket and the silk shorts? Genius. And we're also pretty fond of the stunning Roger Vivier peep-toes, too.
-
12. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Selma Blair photo
Selma Blair worked the leather look at the Nice Guy Johnny premiere in a biker jacket and tight trousers.
-
13. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Christy Turlington photo Zero by Maria Cornejo
The always-beautiful Christy Turlington donned a yellow and black printed dress by Zero by Maria Cornejo at the premiere of her hubby Ed Burns' new movie, Nice Guy Johnny.
-
14. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Ed Burns and Chris Martin photo
Ed Burns and Coldplay's Chris Martin enjoyed a couple of beers at the post-premiere party of Burns' new movie, Nice Guy Johnny. While Ed opted for a smart suit, Chris kept it street in a hooded top and jeans.
-
15. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Helen Hunt photo
Helen Hunt kept it elegant and simple in a black pencil dress and peep-toe heels at the Every Day premiere.
-
16. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Renee Zellweger photo Vera Wang
Renee Zellweger teamed her new hairdo with a pretty Vera Wang dress, which featured a chiffon overlay, at the My Own Love Song premiere.
-
17. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers photo
Goofing around, Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers had a giggly catch up at the Shrek Forever After premiere.
-
18. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - jessica Alba photo
The subject may have been serious - climate change - but Jessica Alba still managed to look fashionable at the Tribeca Talks Panel discussion in cut-out shoe boots, tapered smart black trousers and a statement gold choker.
-
19. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Renee Zellweger photo cropped hairstyle
Renee Zellweger showed off her shaggy new hairdo at the My Own Love Song premiere.
-
20. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Melanie Griffiths and Antonio Banderas
Melanie Griffiths and Antonio Banderas arrived at the Shrek Forever After premiere looking cute in black ensembles. Antonio teamed his smart jacket with jeans, while Melanie rocked leggings with cool flat boots.
-
21. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Diane Von Furstenberg photo
Budding beauty: Diane Von Furstenberg worked summer's pretty floral trend in a floaty split-sleeve number with glam gold strappy heels at the Tribeca Film Festival Vanity Fair party.
-
22. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Amanda Seyfried hairstyle photo
We just had to feature a close-up of Amanda's amazing hairdo at the Letters to Juliet premiere. She rocked with a thin Alice band over a sexy, backcombed updo.
-
23. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Rashida Jones photo
How gorgeous is Rashida Jones in her emerald and royal blue fit-and-flare skirt? The actress teamed it with a boyfriend blazer at the Monogamy premiere after party.
-
24. Tribeca Film Festival 2010 - Zoe Kravitz photo
Zoe Kravitz was a total knockout in a chocolate-coloured, structured, one-shoulder wonder at the Beware the Gonzo film premiere.
