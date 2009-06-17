Gorgeous Irish singer Danny O'Donoghue rocked up at the Transformers 2 premiere after playing to 60,000 fans at the Isle of Wight festival over the weekend. "You know, a lot of kids when they're growing up, want to be a rockstar or an astronaut, I actually wanted to be a Tranformer!" he told us.

Fans of The Script can catch Danny and the boys for the next few nights at the Shepherds Bush Empire before they go on tour with Take That. "We haven't spent much time with the Take That boys yet because both our schedules have been so busy. I was meant to be doing a secret karaoke gig which we couldn't do, but I'd quite like to challenge Gary to a sing-off to a golden oldie like Ice Ice Baby, something to really throw him off!" Now that's something we'd love to see!