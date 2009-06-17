5 Mar 2018
Transformers 2 Premiere
1. transformers 170609 Megan Fox1
Megan Fox worked the blue carpet at the Transformers 2 premiere, and being the only female member of the cast at the London prem, she held her own amidst her male co-stars. Wearing a gorgeous Kauffmann Franco black full-length dress, Megan cuddled up to her on-screen boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf and spent ages with the hundreds of fans despite the rain. Megan, who has just broken up with long-term boyfriend Brian Austin Green, spoke about her newly single status. "I'm really nervous, but I'm looking for a boy who's honest and really funny." Megan's smouldering good looks sent her to the top of FHM's Sexiest Women Poll but she's been knocked off the top spot by one Cheryl Cole... "Cheryl's gorgeous and Olivia Wilde knocked me off the top spot in the States, so clearly I'm very upset about it!" Megan jokingly told us.
With reporting by Piya Sinah-Roy
2. transformers 170609 Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf gets a lot of CGI scenes in the film and told us he loved filming the action; "Talking to nothing was fun, it was like being allowed to sing in the shower professionally! I did get a bit injured, I broke some bones and got stitches." And does he think he's set to be the next Hollywood action hero we wanted to know? "Nah, I'm just following Steven Spielberg and I don't question his ideas, when he calls me up, I say 'Yes sir, where?' I'm going to make a movie with Oliver Stone next and there's no action in that." Shia confirmed that he is already signed up to Transformers 3 so get ready to see a lot more of this unconventional heartthrob.
3. transformers 170609 Danny O'Donoghue
Gorgeous Irish singer Danny O'Donoghue rocked up at the Transformers 2 premiere after playing to 60,000 fans at the Isle of Wight festival over the weekend. "You know, a lot of kids when they're growing up, want to be a rockstar or an astronaut, I actually wanted to be a Tranformer!" he told us.
Fans of The Script can catch Danny and the boys for the next few nights at the Shepherds Bush Empire before they go on tour with Take That. "We haven't spent much time with the Take That boys yet because both our schedules have been so busy. I was meant to be doing a secret karaoke gig which we couldn't do, but I'd quite like to challenge Gary to a sing-off to a golden oldie like Ice Ice Baby, something to really throw him off!" Now that's something we'd love to see!
4. transformers 170609 Matthew Marsden
Who would have thought that our very own Corrie could produce Hollywood stars? The gorgeous Matthew Marsden has gone from small screen hunk into silver screen star in his first big film role in Tranformers 2. Matthew told us "When I was in Corrie, I just always thought 'I'm an actor and this is what I do', so I've approached Transformers in the same way and thank goodness, I seem to be working!" And could we convince him to dish the dirt on his costars? "Megan [Fox] wasn't prim and proper - she's not afraid to jump in the dirt! She was really great and she's obviously very beautiful. Shia is very gifted, he's a real talent, you can immediately see why he's in it and why Spielberg loves him..." we kinda like him too!
5. transformers 170609 Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel was looking tanned and dapper at the premiere in London last night. Though he's a bit of an action hero, Josh turned a little soppy when talking about his newly wedded bliss with new wife Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas: "It's great, being married is just better. It's better than dating, it's just better, it's hard to explain, but it's less pressure maybe." Jealous, us?!
6. transformers 170609 Megan Fox last
Megan Fox has fast become the hottest new actress in Hollywood and with a sex appeal to rival Angelina Jolie, it's no wonder that she's in high demand. "I'm in Diablo Cody's new film, Jennifer's Body, and then I'm also in Jonah Hex, with Josh Brolin and John Malkovich," she told us.
7. transformers 170609 Jasmine Guinness
Jasmine Guinness lent her fashion credentials to the blue carpet at the Transformers 2 premiere. The designer/model brought her two children along and told us she was a Transformers fan the first time round; "I was really into collecting them!" She confided.
8. transformers 170609 VV Brown
As the new kid on the music scene, VV Brown sure is making some waves in the music and fashion world. VV looked every inch the star in a bowler hat teamed with a black dress and a Tatty Devine ping-pong necklace. And it seems VV has got yet another fashion trick up her sleeve "I have my own vintage store launching online soon." With funky beats, great lyrics and hot style this girl is definitely on our playlist for this summer.
9. transformers 170609 Ramon Rodriguez
The gorgeous Puerto Rican Ramon Rodriguez had InStyle slightly swooning as he bounced in with a beaming smile and a gravely accent. "I grew up watching the cartoons so this was a different experience, a childhood fantasy." And it isn't just the film that's a dream according to Ramon; "Megan's gorgeous," he told us, "she's actually a CGI, she's not real, she's part of Michael Bay's imagination, he created her!"
10. transformers 170609 Beverley Knight
Singer Beverley Knight graced the blue carpet looking fabulous in Herve Leger. "I'm a huge fan of Transformers, I saw the first film and loved it I hope this film is as good as the first one, it better be!" Beverley's coming back with a new album in September and tour in November. "It's so exciting, the tour is in two parts, one in November and then again in Spring."
11. transformers 170609 Dizzee Rascal
The Bonkers man himself came along to watch Transformers 2 at the premiere last night. Confirming what must have been on every man's mind, Dizzee Rascal said "I saw Megan Fox on the carpet, she's looking nice!" Dizzee will be rocking the festivals this summer and after the success of Bonkers, he will be releasing another single in August with Calvin Harris, called Holiday. "Hopefully Holiday will be a summer anthem, it's for the ladies!"
