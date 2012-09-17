With A-listers aplenty, glorious gowns and the hottest new films, Toronto Film Festival is the hottest ticket arround. Check out all the red carpet pics...
Toronto Film Festival 2012
-
1. Penelope Cruz - Toronto Film Festival
Penelope Cruz brought some mega-watt Hollywood glamour to Toronto Film Festival for the Twice Born film premiere, sporting a thigh-split baby pink gown.
-
2. Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson - Toronto Film Festival
One of our fave Hollywood couples, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson, stopped by the Toronto Film Festival for another adorable red carpet appearance at the Inescapable film premiere.
-
3. Diane Kruger in Valentino - Toronto Film Festival
Diane Kruger stepped out at the premiere of Inescapable to support beau Joshua Jackson, and didn't fail to steal the style limelight in a stunning Valentino dress with fur-detail bodice. A cute topknot added a nonchalant finish to her look.
-
4. Rachel McAdams - Toronto Film Festival
Rachel McAdams channeled high-octane glamour as she continued to promote her new film, Passion, in a crystal-embellished jumpsuit and CASADEI stilettos.
-
5. Marisa Tomei - Toronto Film Festival
Marisa Tomei looked regal at the premiere of Inescapable in a jacquard floor-length frock and pearl-hued accessories.
-
6. Audrey Tautou - Toronto Film Festival
French beauty Audrey Tautou looked elegant as ever in a black button-detail fit-and-flare dress, matched with gold platform sandals and hairdo du jour - the topknot.
-
7. Emily Blunt - Toronto Film Festival
Emily Blunt has pulled out all the stops at the premiere of Arthur Newman, accessorising her fresh white dress with a statement choker and bejewelled clutch.
-
8. Colin Firth and Emily Blunt - Toronto Film Festival
Co-stars Emily Blunt and Colin Firth were all smiles as they hit made a joint appearance at the premiere of Arthur Newman.
-
9. Winona Ryder - Toronto Film Festival
Winona Ryder turned prom queen at The Iceman premiere in a satin black dress with bow-waist detail. She polished the look with a sleek up-do and coral lips.
-
10. Rachel McAdams in Elie Saab - Toronto Film Festival
Rachel McAdams was a green goddess at the premiere of To the Wonder working a draped one-shoulder gown and simple up-do.
-
11. Zac Efron - Toronto Film Festival
At the At Any Price premiere Zac Efron didn't fail to live up to his heart throb status, looking seriously smouldering in a charcoal suit.
-
12. Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior Couture - Toronto Film Festival
Working new tumbling dark tresses, Jennifer Lawrence took the style stakes up a notch on the Silver Linings Playbook red carpet in a watercolour Christian Dior Couture gown, the perfect dress to showcase her stunning new look.
-
13. Bradley Cooper - Toronto Film Festival
Bradley Cooper joined his co-stars at the Silver Linings Playbook premiere and didn't fail to make the crowds swoon in a smart navy suit.
-
14. Kate Hudson in Alexander McQueen - Toronto Film Festival
Kate Hudson looked utterly glowing as she stepped out in a white-hot frock by Alexander McQueen.
-
15. Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy - Toronto Film Festival
Matt Bellamy played wingman to Kate Hudson as they hit the Toronto red carpet.
-
16. Emily Blunt - Toronto Film Festival
Looking svelte and stunning in body-con, Emily Blunt hit the premiere of her latest flick, Looper.
-
17. Naomi Watts in Elie Saab - Toronto Film Festival
Naomi Watts was every inch the red carpet siren stepping out in Elie Saab at the premiere of The Impossible.
-
18. Vanessa Hudgens - Toronto Film Festival
Girly and gorgeous, Vanessa Hudgens opted for a bold fuschia gown by Notte by Marchesa.
-
19. Selena Gomez, Rachel Korine, James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens - Toronto Film Festival
Cool co-stars Selena Gomez, Rachel Korine, James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens got together for a close-up at the premiere of their film Spring Breakers.
-
20. Selena Gomez - Toronto Film Festival
Selena Gomez was a model girlfriend at Toronto Film Festival, hitting the red carpet with boyfriend Justin Bieber's baby brother in tow.
-
21. Nina Dobrev in Monique Lhuillier - Toronto Film Festival
The stunning Nina Dobrev was among the stars at The Perks of Being A Wallflower premiere in a show-stopping Monique Lhuillier gown.
-
22. Marion Cotillard in Christian Dior - Toronto Film Festival
Working her signature Parisian style, Marion Cotillard sported a simple tweed bandeau dress with peplum waist by Christian Dior.
-
23. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes - Toronto Film Festival
After meeting on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines, cute couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were reunited with their co-stars to promote the flick at Toronto film fest.
-
24. Eva Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana - Toronto Film Festival
Lovely in lace - Eva Mendes donnes a stunning silver appertif by Dolce & Gabbana at the premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines. Giving the look an alternative spin she added a Prada turban.
-
25. Anna Kendrick - Toronto Film Festival
For the premiere of Anna Karenina, Anna Kendrick went ladylike in florals.
-
26. Keira Knightley in Elie Saab Couture - Toronto Film Festival
Red carpet pro Keira Knightley joined her Anna Karenina co-stars at the premiere, working an Elie Saab Couture gown and a matte berry lip. What a beauty!
-
27. Vanessa Hudgens in Alice Temperley - Toronto Film Festival
Looking grown up and gorgeous in an Alice Temperley jumpsuit, Vanessa Hudgens hit the premiere of Spring Breakers.
-
28. Johnny Depp - Toronto Film Festival
Johnny Depp looked a seriously cool customer working his signature boho look at Toronto Film Festival.
-
29. Gwyneth Paltrow - Toronto Film Festival
Gwyneth Paltrow may not be one for loud frocks but she turned heads with her hot leopard-detail heels at the premiere of Thanks For Sharing.
-
30. Emma Watson in Erdem - Toronto Film Festival
Star of the show, Emma Watson was also at The Perks of Being A Wallflower premiere ready to wow the crowds in Erdem.
-
31. Selena Gomez in Dolce & Gabbana - Toronto Film Festival
Rocking a Dolce & Gabbana bandaeu dress Selena Gomez wowed at the premiere of Spring Breakers.
-
32. Selena Gomez in Marchesa - Toronto Film Festival
From leopard to ladylike - Selena Gomez continued her red carpet style marathon with an ethereal Marchesa prom dress.
-
33. Gemma Arterton - Toronto Film Festival
Turning vamp at the Byzantium premiere, Brit actress Gemma Arterton donned a monochrome gown with lace detail top by Antonio Berardi, accessorised with white chain bag by PACO RABANNE.
-
34. Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst and Garrett Hedlund - Toronto Film Festival
Flanked by co-star Kristen Stewart and real-life girlfriend Kirsten Dunst, Garrett Hedlund made a dapper appearance at the premiere of On The Road.
-
35. Kristen Stewart in Zuhair Murad - Toronto Film Festival
Kristen Stewart ditched her signature denim and leather for some serious ladylike style in a Zuhair Murad Fall 2012 Couture dress at the premiere of On The Road. The stunning black lace dress, covered with delicate floral embroidery, was perfectly accessorized with a pair of simple black Jimmy Choo courts.
-
36. Kirsten Dunst in Christian Dior - Toronto Film Festival
Utterly captivating in an ivory Christian Dior gown, Kirsten Dunst added super-sleek locks and a slick of red lipstick to perfect her premiere-worthy look.
-
37. Will Smith and Jada PInkett Smith - Toronto Film Festival
Cool couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked slick as they made a joint entrance at Toronto Film Festival.
-
38. Emma Watson - Toronto Film Festival
Emma Watson was once of the first arrivals at Toronto, posing at a photocall in a chic wrap dress.
-
39. Halle Berry in Roberto Cavalli - Toronto Film Festival
Working the tailored fashion trend, Halle Berry stepped out in Roberto Cavalli at the premiere of Cloud Atlas.
