5 Mar 2018
Toronto Film Festival 2009
1. Toronto Film Festival Jennifer Connelly
We heart our cover girl Jennifer Connelly! The A-list actress looked stunning in scarlet at the Toronto Film Festival in her pencil dress and patent pumps.
2. Toronto Film Festival Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried made us melt in her pretty metallic dress at the premiere of Jennifer's Body. Just gorgeous.
3. Toronto Film Festival Megan Fox
Megan Fox went for ruffles and lace in a sexy minidress at the premiere of Jennifer's Body.
4. Toronto Film Festival Megan Fox
Over the shoulder smoulder: Megan Fox worked the crowds - and the cameras - as she signed autographs at the Jennifer's Body premiere. With her old-school Hollywood waves and flawless complexion, she was truly picture-perfect.
5. Toronto Film Festival Jennifer Connelly Paul Bettany
Aww. How cute are Jennifer Connelly and her actor hubby Paul Bettany? The pair lit up the red carpet with their giggles at the premiere of Creation.
6. Toronto Film Festival Megan Fox and Adam Brody
Megan Fox and Adam Brody sizzled as they navigated the crowds at the premiere of Jennifer's Body.
7. Toronto Film Festival Penelope Cruz
Wow! Penelope Cruz looked downright divine at the Broken Embraces premiere in a baby-blue, ruched one-shouldered minidress. Work it, girl!
8. Toronto Film Festival Megan Fox
Check her out! Megan Fox rocked a puff-sleeved gingham dress as she headed to the Jennifer's Body press conference at the Toronto Film Festival. This girl looks fab in any outfit!
9. Toronto Film Festival Amanda Seyfried
Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried looked stunning in a cute cerise dress at the premiere of An Education.
10. Toronto Film Festival Megan Fox
Megan Fox glowed in an LBD teamed with tan heels, while co-star Amanda Seyfried chose a cute patterned dress and strappy black gladiators.
11. Toronto Film Festival George Clooney, Ewan McGregor and Jeff Bridges
Here come the boys! Jeff Bridges, Ewan McGregor and George Clooney joked among themselves at the press conference for their new film The Men Who Stare At Goats.
12. Toronto Film Festival Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari went wild in leopardprint, which she teamed with some funky turquoise nail polish to the premiere of The Men Who Stare at Goats
13. Toronto Film Festival Terry Gilliam and Emily Mortimer
Monty Python star Terry Gilliam went for the retro look in this orange and blue jacket, while Emily Mortimer chose a classic LBD for the Soho House and Grey Goose party.
14. Toronto Film Festival George Clooney
George Clooney was grinning from ear to ear as he signed autographs for fans at the premiere of Up in the Air.
15. Toronto Film Festival Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried rocked the tailored masculine look in a cute pair of high-waisted shorts and a navy military boyfriend blazer, teamed with her fave gladiators!
16. Toronto Film Festival Mariah Carey and Oprah
Singing diva Mariah Carey hung out with chat-show host extraordinaire Oprah (in a stunning purple dress and hoop earrings) at the press conference for Precious.
17. Toronto Film Festival Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore and husband Ashton Kutcher looked adorable together as they worked the red carpet, with Demi rocking a lemon-coloured ruffled wrap-dress.
18. Toronto Film Festival Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell looked less than happy after an altercation with a photographer as he walked the red carpet at a screening of Triage.
19. TFF 180909 KERRY
Kerry Washington, also in Toronto for her new film Mother and Child, chose a gorgeous draping long sleeve coral mini dress by Rachel Roy with a cute gold clutch and wavy locks.
20. TFF 180909 NAOMI
Naomi Watts waved to crowds and throngs of photographers for the premiere of her new film Mother and Child. The King Kong star donned a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit and amazing black and gold heels.
21. TFF 180909 JENNIFER
Jennifer Garner attended The Invention of Lying premiere in Toronto looking stunning in a green-tiered Oscar de la Renta dress and killer Casadei taupe platform pumps. Silver accessories and shiny brunette tresses cement this fab look.
22. TFF 180909 KERRY/NAOMI
Kerry Washington and Naomi Watts shone on the red carpet for the premiere of their new film Mother and Child. Naomi looked casual and elegant in a Stella McCartney black jumpsuit with to-die-for sky-high gold and black peep-toe ankle boots while Kerry dazzled in a coral long-sleeve minidress.
23. TFF 180909 KEANU
Keanu Reeves, who was also at the premiere of The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in Toronto, sported a rough-and-ready look with long hair and a beard.
24. TFF 180909 ROBIN
Robin Wright Penn dared to bare for the film premiere of The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in Toronto. The 43-year-old mother of two showed off her slim figure in a black Balmain minidress and strappy heels.
25. TFF 180909 JULIANNE
Woah! Check out those sleeves. Julianne Moore showed off her Irish roots in a fab green YSL dress and minimal jewellery.
26. TFF 180909 LISA
Friends star Lisa Cudrow sported a silver blouse with glam curls and an oversized clutch to the Love and Other Pursuits film premiere in Toronto.
27. TFF 180909 U2
U2 rocked Toronto on their recent two-night tour. The rock'n'roll band followed support band Snow Patrol onto the stage at the Rogers Centre after its retractable roof had been removed requested by U2 themselves.
28. TFF 180909 NATALIE
Natalie Portman stunned on the red carpet in Toronto for her Love and Other Possible Pursuits film premiere. The V for Vendetta star wore a gorgeous floral strapless dress, with red lippy, matching earrings and a huge corsage detail that added the perfect finishing touches to her outfit.
29. TFF 180909 COLIN
Colin Firth and first-time director Tom Ford arrived in Toronto to premiere their new film A Single Man - which has been tipped for Oscar success already. The two sported matching black suit and white shirt looks.
30. TFF 180909 ELLEN
It was all smiles for Ellen Page and Drew Barrymore in Toronto. Drew (sporting her latest dip-dye hairdo and fab lace dress) was there to promote her directorial debut Whip It starring Ellen (wearing a gorgeous statement necklace) playing a debutante-turned-roller-queen.
31. TFF 180909 GEORGE
George Clooney looked dapper as always in an all-black ensemble despite having his wrist in bandages while at the Toronto Film Festival.
