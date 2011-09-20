Film’s finest have landed in Toronto! See A-listers including George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Kirsten Dunst, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the Toronto Film Festival…
Toronto Film Festival
-
1. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde went for a wow-worthy Grecian-inspired Marchesa gown teamed with a gold clutch for the premiere of Butter.
-
2. Jennifer Garner
Mum-to-be Jennifer Garner did short and sweet in a powder pink Valentino frock teamed with sky-high peep toe pumps at the Butter premiere.
-
3. Ashley Greene
Twilight’s Ashley Greene got all dressed up in Oscar de la Renta for the premiere of upcoming comedy Butter.
-
4. Chace Crawford
Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford sent Toronto’s hearts aflutter when he walked the Peace, Love and Misunderstanding red carpet in a sharp grey suit and cheeky smile.
-
5. Madonna
W. E. director Madonna did screen siren glamour for the premiere of her eagerly anticipated drama wearing a figure-hugging Tom Ford dress with a Marcel wave set in her hair and red lips offering the perfect pout.
-
6. Abbie Cornish, Madonna and Andrea Riseborough
W. E. stars Abbie Cornish and Andrea Riseborough went all out on the red carpet. While Abbie floated down the red carpet in a cream floor-length gown given a touch of shimmer with linear embellishment, Andrea did full on sparkle in Dolce & Gabbana’s emerald sequin shift.
-
7. Michael Fassbender
Arriving in Toronto having just won Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival, Michael Fassbender was all smiles at the Shame press conference.
-
8. Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender was bursting with pride at the Shame photocall having just returned from Venice where he won Best Actor at the film festival.
-
9. Leighton Meester
The ultimate style chameleon, Leighton Meester proved she can pull off just about any look with effortless ease when she hit the Toronto Film Festival in a white crochet Alexander McQueen midi skirt with matching jacket.
-
10. Rachel Weisz
Brit beauty Rachel Weisz looked gorgeous in a bandeau Jason Wu gown, posing with co-star Tom Hiddleston at the Toronto premiere of Deep Blue Sea.
-
11. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst kept her look simple but ultra chic to promote Melancholia at the Toronto Film Festival by wearing a crisp white Chanel maxi skirt with a pretty navy and white polka dot Prada blouse. A cute half up-do and diamond earrings gave her look a luxe finish.
-
12. Alexander Skarsgard
Swedish heartthrob Alexander Skarsgard paid great attention to his adoring fans signing hundreds of autographs at the premiere of Melancholia.
-
13. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek pulled out all the style stops wearing an Alexander McQueen frock for the premiere of Americano.
-
14. Michelle Monaghan
Machine Gun Preacher star Michelle Monaghan was all smiles in Calvin Klein at the Toronto Film Festival.
-
15. The A Dangerous Method cast
The A Dangerous Method cast were missing co-star Michael Fassbender but they still managed to wow on the night at the film’s Toronto Film Festival premiere.
-
16. Keira Knightley
No one call pull off demure, creamy champagne shades quite like Keira Knightley, and the stunning actress opted for this gorgeous lace backless confection from the Elie Saab AW11 collection teamed with nude pumps for the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival.
-
17. Sarah Gadon
Sarah Gadon was simply stunning in a silk and sheer lace Jason Wu dress for the premiere of A Dangerous Method.
-
18. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley was fab in Moschino Cheap & Chic for the A Dangerous Method press conference.
-
19. Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortenson
A Dangerous Method co-stars Keira Knightley and Viggo Mortenson joked at the Toronto Film Festival press conference posing with Montreal Canadiens hockey shirts.
-
20. Freida Pinto and Dev Patel
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel made a hot couple on the Toronto red carpet with Frieda sparkling in a Valentino frock and Jimmy Choo sandals for the premiere of her film Trishna.
-
21. George Clooney
Dashing as ever, George Clooney showed off a healthy tan in a blue silk suit and tie for The Ides of March premiere.
-
22. Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei wowed the crowds in a party perfect frock by Proenza Schouler for the premiere of The Ides of March.
-
23. Ryan Gosling with his mum
Ryan Gosling held his mum close on The Ides of March red carpet. Could we love him any more?
-
24. Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood styled her pixie crop with a tipped hat to top off her suited-and-booted look courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana for the premiere of The Ides of March.
-
25. Kate Mara
127 Hours star Kate Mara made a magical entrance at The Ides of March premiere in a tulle-tastic Christian Dior dress teamed with nude peep-toe pumps.
-
26. Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood was smouldering at The Ides of March press conference.
-
27. Ryan Gosling and George Clooney
The Ides of March co-stars Ryan Gosling and George Clooney appear to have been getting on famously. There’s barely a photo of the handsome duo in which they’re not joking around.
-
28. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie went for classic, statuesque glamour as she arrived at the Toronto Film Festival in a sumptuous jet black satin Vivienne Westwood gown and shimmering gold Louis Vuitton purse with wrist chain.
-
29. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked closer than ever on the Toronto red carpet, posing together at the premiere of Brad’s upcoming baseball biography, Moneyball.
-
30. Anna Faris
Funny girl Anna Faris looked drop dead gorgeous on the Moneyball red carpet in a floor-length black pleated maxi.
-
31. Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman
Moneyball co-stars Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman stuck together for the press conference.
-
32. Bono, Davis Guggenheim and The Edge
Film fanatics got a surprise when U2 popped up on the Toronto Film Festival red carpet. Bono and The Edge were all smiles with From The Sky Down director Davis Guggenheim.
-
33. Mia Wasikowska
Jane Eyre star Mia Wasikowska hit the Toronto Film Festival red carpet in Gucci for the premiere of her upcoming movie Restless. We reckon Mia is definitely one to watch!
