5 Mar 2018
Toronto Film Festival!
-
1. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Carey Mulligan looked adorable at a press conference for her film Never Let Me Go, in which she co-stars with Keira Knightley. Her mink coloured Vionnett dress was complete with those beautiful leopard print Prada shoes.
-
2. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Wow! We love Natalie Portman's outfit! The actress teamed her stunning blue and black prom dress, with just the right coloured accessories - and even went for vegan shoes! You can always count on Miss Portman to show off a style hit.
-
3. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Nicole Kidman goes back to basics with her simple navy Prada dress, black kitten heels and minimal accessories. We're especially loving her tousled hair and strong eyebrows.
-
4. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Wow! It’s refreshing to see Winona Ryder back on the red carpet showing off am incredible 50s style frock. The simple black courts and the slick of red lippy finishes the look off perfectly.
-
5. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
We’re loving Blake Lively right now and this Chanel dress looks too good to be true! The matching red lips and red Louboutins top the look off just perfectly.
-
6. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Alexis Bledel is definitely one to watch in the style stakes. Her red carpet looks have a tendency to blow us away, and it was no different at The Toronto Film Festival. We love her form fitting J Mendel dress.
-
7. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Oh how we’ve missed Jennifer Garner! Here she is supporting hubby Ben Affleck looking sensational in her Stella McCartney LBD. Love the nude coloured box clutch too!
-
8. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Megan Fox looks picture perfect dressed in Armani Prive. Her red lips and nude shoes were the perfect choice for such a fabulously simple dress.
-
9. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Newlyweds Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox attended the Toronto Film Festival in support of Megan’s new film Passion Play which she stars alongside Mickey Rourke.
-
10. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
We want Liv Tyler’s Chanel bag more than anything! Oh and we wouldn’t mind her shoes and her LBD too! Perfect!
-
11. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Dev Patel and Freida Pinto could be our new favourite Hollywood couple, don’t they look amazing together? Her Alexander McQueen dress and Roger Vivier heels are the perfect combination.
-
12. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Milla Jovovich looks simply gorgeous in her knee length white bandeau dress. Her auburn hair suits her skin tone perfectly.
-
13. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Mickey Rourke will never be boring! Just check out his shiny metallic shoes. There to show off his new film Passion Play, also starring the stunning Megan Fox.
-
14. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Emma Roberts dropped by the Toronto Film Festival in a monochrome outfit and sky-high shoes.
-
15. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
It’s not often we see Jon Hamm all casual, we’re so used to seeing him all suited and dapper looking.
-
16. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
OMG we are in love with Freida Pinto’s Narciso Rodriguez dress! Here she is promoting her new film You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger with director Woody Allen.
-
17. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
The muted shade of Bryce Dallas Howard’s Elie Saab dress compliments her pale colouring and red hair just perfectly. The embellished top stops this dress from being plain.
-
18. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Wow! Thandie Newton went for vivid colour with her electric pink Stella McCartney dress. We love the simple design from the waist up and the iridescent sequins from the waist down – the two make for a show-stopping dress.
-
19. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Hayden Christensen and Thandie Newton look sublime promoting their new film Vanishing On 7th Street.
-
20. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Ooh! Loving Marion Cotillard’s shoes. Her Lefranc Ferrant dress and dark nails equal elegance personified.
-
21. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
We’re crazy for paisley right now so Robin Wright chose the perfect dress for The Conspirator film premiere at Toronto Film Festival.
-
22. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
You can tell Justin Long would prefer to wear jeans and a check shirt but we’re glad he didn’t as he looks super stylish in a smart suit.
-
23. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
James McAvoy adds a navy blazer and tie to his dark wash denims. The skinny tie was the perfect choice.
-
24. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
We’re very fond of Bryce Dallas Howard here at InStyle, she does off-duty glamour perfectly and always looks sensational on the red carpet.
-
25. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Rebecca Hall looks ravishing in her YSL red and black dress and platform sandals. The sleek, straight hair stops her dress from being too much.
-
26. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
It’s been a while since Hilary Swank and Minnie Driver came out to play for the flashbulbs, but here they are at The Toronto Film Festival representing Conviction – their new film. Jewel coloured shades were the look of the day for both actresses and we love it!
-
27. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Juliette Lewis, who stars in upcoming film Conviction, looks head-to-toe gorgeous. The red nails and mussed-hair shows she hasn’t forgotten her rock-chick roots.
-
28. Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Naomie Harris opts for a monochrome look at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her upcoming film First Grader.
Toronto International Film Festival 2010
Carey Mulligan looked adorable at a press conference for her film Never Let Me Go, in which she co-stars with Keira Knightley. Her mink coloured Vionnett dress was complete with those beautiful leopard print Prada shoes.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018