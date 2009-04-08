5 Mar 2018
Topshop New York Launch
-
1. Momsen Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09Bastion of British street style, Topshop, has finally hit the states. New York is buzzing as Sir Phillip Green has crossed the pond to set up Manhattan's first standalone Topshop store. There's been a flurry of giddy excitement among the city's fashionistas, including plenty of famous Topshop fans. Gossip Girl Taylor Momsen was just one of New York's celebrity faces to join the launch last night. Taylor donned this hot rock chick ensemble of pink mini skirt and biker jacket which she wore with outsized cuff, fishnets and a Debbie Harry-esque beauty look.
-
2. Trachtenberg Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09It didn't take long for the stars to get stuck into the most important task of the evening; shopping! 17 Again starlet, Michelle Trachtenberg (otherwise known as the nasty one in Gossip Girl), went on a dash round the store that would've won big on Supermarket Sweep. We note the actress picked up several season essentials, including a wear-it-with-everything grey blazer. Strong work Michelle!
-
3. Jay-Z Braff Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09It wasn't just the girls that got in on the Topshop action last night; hiphop legend Jay-Z joined Scrubs star Zach Braff at the intimate shopping launch event. There are three well-publicised launch parties happening over the days before the shop opens to the public but it is rumoured that Kate Moss will be flying in to join Sir Phillip for yet more, intimate Topshop gatherings. Hip New York nightspot, The Box, which is part owned by a clutch of A-Listers including Jude Law will play host to one such event.
-
4. Champman Kurkova topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman may not be designing for Topshop yet, but we're wondering if there's a collaboration in the offing? Can you imagine how gorgeous the frocks would be? Pretty please Sir Phillip! The stunning designer hung out with model Karolina Kurkova as they partied the night away as Topshop's guests.
-
5. Ronson Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09Doing his duties as hippest muso in town, Mark Ronson was charged with entertaining guests at the Topshop shindig. Wearing sharp grey jacket and skinny black trousers Mark slung his guitar on and took to the stage. Rumour is rife about who will be performing at the next two parties Sir Phillip is hosting; apparently Lady Gaga and the Misshapes are both on the cards.
-
6. Mortimer Braff Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09Brit actress Emily Mortimer was pretty in pink as she chummed up with Zach Braff at Topshop's bash. The celebrity guests were treated to an exclusive dinner at New York hot spot Balthazar in SoHo before hitting the Broadway shop for champagne and shopping.
-
7. Roberts Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09Pretty actress (and niece of Julia Roberts) Emma Roberts is a firm fan of Topshop's designs and, much like every stylish American visiting London, hits the Oxford Circus branch whenever she's in town. The New York store is located on Broadway, slap bang in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Shoppers can expect the full on Topshop treatment from shoe-lounge to the delights of the Kate Moss collection.
-
8. Monaghan Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09Michelle Monaghan joined the welcome party for Topshop wearing a sharp shouldered jacket in palest grey teamed with statement necklace. Celebrities spent the evening browsing the rails packed with exclusive designs by Richard Nicoll (who also joined the party), Jonathan Saunders and Preen.
1 of 8
Momsen Topshop NYC Launch 31/03/09
Bastion of British street style, Topshop, has finally hit the states. New York is buzzing as Sir Phillip Green has crossed the pond to set up Manhattan's first standalone Topshop store. There's been a flurry of giddy excitement among the city's fashionistas, including plenty of famous Topshop fans. Gossip Girl Taylor Momsen was just one of New York's celebrity faces to join the launch last night. Taylor donned this hot rock chick ensemble of pink mini skirt and biker jacket which she wore with outsized cuff, fishnets and a Debbie Harry-esque beauty look.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018