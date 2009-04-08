It wasn't just the girls that got in on the Topshop action last night; hiphop legend Jay-Z joined Scrubs star Zach Braff at the intimate shopping launch event. There are three well-publicised launch parties happening over the days before the shop opens to the public but it is rumoured that Kate Moss will be flying in to join Sir Phillip for yet more, intimate Topshop gatherings. Hip New York nightspot, The Box, which is part owned by a clutch of A-Listers including Jude Law will play host to one such event.