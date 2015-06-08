Tony Awards 2015: The Best Dressed List

The Tony Awards 2015 red carpet was a glittering, star-studded affair. With everyone from Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried to Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, see the best dresses from the night...

Celebrating the excellence in Broadway Theatre, the celebs turned out at the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The number of film actors taking to the stage was highlighted, with everyone from Amanda Seyfried (who debuted her new brown hair) to Carey Mulligan there for their parts in The Way We Get By and Skylight.

The competition proved too great, with neither A-lister picked up a Tony Award. Skylight got the Best Revival Of A Play gong, while Helen Mirren - pitted against Carey Mulligan, Elizabeth Moss and Ruth Wilson - got the Best Leading Actress In A Play award.

It wasn't only stage actors who turned out though. Kendall Jenner made a statement in a sequined Calvin Klein dress while Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski turned out in blue floor-sweeping maxi dresses.

Check out our pick of the best looks from the Tony Awards 2015...